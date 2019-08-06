Callon Petroleum Company Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
Aug 06, 2019, 16:23 ET
HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today reported results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.
Second Quarter and Recent Highlights
- Increased production by 40% year-over-year to 40.5 Mboe/d (77% oil)
- Generated an operating margin of $36.11 per Boe, a sequential increase of over 10%
- Reduced capital spending by $25 million during the second quarter, while placing approximately five additional net wells on production compared to the first quarter of 2019
- Recently placed on production the first multi-zone mega-pad employing simultaneous operations in the Delaware Basin with an average cost per lateral foot below 2020 targeted synergy levels
- Closed the divestiture of the Southern Midland Basin assets for net cash proceeds at closing of $245 million
- Completed the redemption of Callon preferred stock in the amount of $73 million, reducing annual dividend obligations by more than $7 million
- Announced the strategic acquisition of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. ("Carrizo") in an all-stock transaction valued at $3.2 billion
"Our team's performance continued to exceed expectations during the second quarter with stronger production and lower capital spending than forecasted. We remain on track to meet all of the goals that we laid out for the market back in February while delivering on a seamless integration process to cement a highly accretive acquisition opportunity that will benefit shareholders of both Callon and Carrizo. Our operational efficiency in the Midland Basin during the second quarter and successful completion of our first Delaware mega-pad project are emblematic of the value creation that underpins the strategic rationale in combining these two high performing companies," commented Joe Gatto, Callon's President and Chief Executive Officer. He continued, "We are steadfast in our commitment to accelerating the achievement of our core goals of boosting returns on invested capital, reducing leverage, generating sustainable free cash flow growth and improving the overall long-term outlook for our shareholders. With this strategic combination, which will be enhanced by the eminently achievable, tangible synergies identified, we will unlock significant value for shareholders in the near term as the highly efficient and sustainable development program we have outlined advances all of our goals. We are very pleased with our integration progress and equally excited about the tremendous value proposition created by merging our two organizations."
Operations Update
At June 30, 2019, we had 487 gross (330.2 net) horizontal wells producing in the Permian Basin. Net daily production for the three months ended June 30, 2019 grew 40% to 40.5 Mboe/d (77% oil), at the top of the previously announced range of expectations (provided in the July 15, 2019 press release), as compared to the same period of 2018.
For the three months ended June 30, 2019, we drilled 15 gross (14.3 net) horizontal wells, and placed a combined 18 gross (15.9 net) horizontal wells on production. Almost all of the wells were focused in the Midland Basin and included two six-well projects targeting three development zones that were placed on line under budget due to sustained, realized capital efficiencies. As part of our larger scale development model in the Midland Basin, a five well project in central Howard County achieved an average peak IP-30 rate of 1,346 Boe/d (91% oil), equating to 155 Boe/d per lateral foot. In addition, a two-well pad in the Delaware was placed on line, targeting co-development of the 2nd Bone Spring Shale and Lower Wolfcamp A.
Additional activity during the quarter in the Delaware Basin was focused on the completion of our first large scale development project, involving co-development of two Wolfcamp A flow units and the Wolfcamp B. Significant improvements in drilling and completion costs resulted in an average total well cost of less than $1,100 per lateral foot. These savings were realized through highly efficient simultaneous drilling and completion operation techniques that will be the focal point of the 2020 capital development program across the pro forma asset portfolio. In addition, water sourcing for the completion operations utilized over 1.6 million barrels from our Delaware recycling facilities, resulting in significant savings versus traditional sourcing methods. The wells from this project were recently placed on flow back and are in the early stages of production.
Callon has reduced its number of active drilling rigs from six to four and is running a single completion crew after building a substantial inventory of drilled, uncompleted locations, in accordance with the previously communicated capital program expectations. In addition, the field optimization project initiated during the first quarter of 2019 in the Delaware Basin has been completed and all associated wells have been returned to production.
Capital Expenditures
For the six months ended June 30, 2019, we incurred $133.5 million in operational capital expenditures (including other items) on an accrual basis as compared to $155.2 million in the first quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of 14%. Total capital expenditures, inclusive of capitalized expenses, are detailed below on an accrual and cash basis (in thousands):
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
|
Operational
|
Capitalized
|
Capitalized
|
Total Capital
|
Capital (a)
|
Interest
|
G&A
|
Expenditures
|
Cash basis (b)
|
$
|
138,018
|
$
|
21,962
|
$
|
6,239
|
$
|
166,219
|
Timing adjustments (c)
|
(4,547)
|
(3,225)
|
—
|
(7,772)
|
Non-cash items
|
—
|
—
|
2,207
|
2,207
|
Accrual basis
|
$
|
133,471
|
$
|
18,737
|
$
|
8,446
|
$
|
160,654
|
(a)
|
Includes seismic, land and other items.
|
(b)
|
Cash basis is presented here to help users of financial information reconcile amounts from the cash flow statement to the balance sheet by accounting for timing related changes in working capital that align with our development pace and rig count.
|
(c)
|
Includes timing adjustments related to cash disbursements in the current period for capital expenditures incurred in the prior period.
Operating and Financial Results
The following table presents summary information for the periods indicated:
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30, 2019
|
March 31, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
Net production
|
Oil (MBbls)
|
2,848
|
2,858
|
1,995
|
Natural gas (MMcf)
|
5,031
|
4,619
|
3,839
|
Total (Mboe)
|
3,687
|
3,628
|
2,635
|
Average daily production (Boe/d)
|
40,516
|
40,311
|
28,954
|
% oil (Boe basis)
|
77
|
%
|
79
|
%
|
76
|
%
|
Oil and natural gas revenues (in thousands)
|
Oil revenue
|
$
|
160,728
|
$
|
141,098
|
$
|
122,613
|
Natural gas revenue
|
6,324
|
11,949
|
14,462
|
Total revenue
|
167,052
|
153,047
|
137,075
|
Impact of settled derivatives
|
(1,157)
|
(290)
|
(7,980)
|
Adjusted Total Revenue (i)
|
$
|
165,895
|
$
|
152,757
|
$
|
129,095
|
Average realized sales price
|
Oil (per Bbl)
|
$
|
56.44
|
$
|
49.37
|
$
|
61.46
|
Natural gas (per Mcf)
|
1.26
|
2.59
|
3.77
|
Total (per BOE)
|
45.31
|
42.18
|
52.02
|
Average realized sales price
|
Oil (per Bbl)
|
$
|
54.87
|
$
|
48.83
|
$
|
57.38
|
Natural gas (per Mcf)
|
1.91
|
2.86
|
3.81
|
Total (per BOE)
|
44.99
|
42.11
|
48.99
|
Additional per BOE data
|
Sales price (a)
|
$
|
45.31
|
$
|
42.18
|
$
|
52.02
|
Lease operating expense
|
6.18
|
6.63
|
4.99
|
Production taxes
|
3.02
|
2.98
|
2.86
|
Operating margin
|
$
|
36.11
|
$
|
32.57
|
$
|
44.17
|
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
|
$
|
17.07
|
$
|
16.47
|
$
|
14.70
|
Adjusted G&A (b)
|
Cash component (c)
|
$
|
2.42
|
$
|
2.28
|
$
|
2.69
|
Non-cash component
|
0.68
|
0.44
|
0.64
|
(a)
|
Excludes the impact of settled derivatives.
|
(b)
|
Excludes certain non-recurring expenses and non-cash valuation adjustments. Adjusted G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the reconciliation provided within this press release for a reconciliation of G&A expense on a GAAP basis to Adjusted G&A expense.
|
(c)
|
Excludes the amortization of equity-settled, share-based incentive awards and corporate depreciation and amortization.
Total Revenue. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, Callon reported total revenue of $167.1 million and total revenue including settled derivatives ("Adjusted Total Revenue," a non-GAAP financial measure(i)) of $165.9 million, including the impact of a $1.2 million loss from the settlement of derivative contracts. The table above reconciles Adjusted Total Revenue to the related GAAP measure of the Company's total operating revenue. Average daily production for the quarter was 40.5 Mboe/d compared to average daily production of 40.3 Mboe/d in the first quarter of 2019. Average realized prices, including and excluding the effects of hedging, are detailed above.
Hedging impacts. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the net gain (loss) on commodity derivative instruments includes the following:
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
|
In Thousands
|
Per Unit
|
Oil derivatives
|
Net gain (loss) on settlements
|
$
|
(4,461)
|
$
|
(1.57)
|
Net gain (loss) on fair value adjustments
|
13,310
|
Total gain (loss) on oil derivatives
|
8,849
|
Natural gas derivatives
|
Net gain (loss) on settlements
|
3,304
|
$
|
0.65
|
Net gain (loss) on fair value adjustments
|
(1,430)
|
Total gain (loss) on natural gas derivatives
|
1,874
|
Total commodity derivatives
|
Net gain (loss) on settlements
|
(1,157)
|
$
|
(0.32)
|
Net gain (loss) on fair value adjustments
|
11,880
|
Total gain (loss) on total commodity derivatives
|
$
|
10,723
Lease Operating Expenses, including workover ("LOE"). LOE per Boe for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $6.18 per Boe, compared to LOE of $6.63 per Boe in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease on a per unit basis was attributable to a reduction in maintenance activities and increased water recycling, which lowered our water disposal costs compared to the previous period.
Production Taxes, including ad valorem taxes. Production taxes were $3.02 per Boe for the three months ended June 30, 2019, representing approximately 6.7% of total revenue before the impact of derivative settlements. The incremental increase as compared to the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018 is due to an increase in ad valorem taxes based upon a higher valuation of our oil and gas properties by the taxing jurisdictions, resulting from an increased number of producing wells in the current period, as a result of our horizontal drilling program and acquisition efforts.
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization ("DD&A"). DD&A for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $17.07 per Boe compared to $16.47 per Boe in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease is partially attributed to recent dispositions with a lower relative cost per BOE.
General and Administrative ("G&A"). G&A, excluding certain non-cash incentive share-based compensation valuation adjustments, ("Adjusted G&A", a non-GAAP measure(i)) was $11.4 million, or $3.10 per Boe, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $9.9 million, or $2.72 per Boe, for the first quarter of 2019. The cash component of Adjusted G&A was $8.9 million, or $2.42 per Boe, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $8.3 million, or $2.28 per Boe, for the first quarter of 2019.
For the three months ended June 30, 2019, G&A and Adjusted G&A, which excludes the amortization of equity-settled, share-based incentive awards and corporate depreciation and amortization, are calculated as follows (in thousands):
|
Three Months Ended
|
Total G&A expense
|
$
|
10,564
|
Change in the fair value of liability share-based awards (non-cash)
|
859
|
Adjusted G&A – total
|
11,423
|
Restricted stock share-based compensation (non-cash)
|
(1,687)
|
Corporate depreciation & amortization (non-cash)
|
(807)
|
Adjusted G&A – cash component
|
$
|
8,929
Income tax expense. Callon provides for income taxes at the statutory rate of 21% adjusted for permanent differences expected to be realized. We recorded an income tax expense of $16.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to income tax benefit of $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The change in income tax expense (benefit) is based upon net income (loss) generated in the respective periods.
Reaffirmed 2019 Guidance (stand alone Callon)
There is no change to the Company's previously updated full year guidance (provided June 13, 2019), which accounted for the impact of the sale of non-core assets and an announced acreage trade. This reaffirmed guidance does not take into effect the Carrizo merger, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.
|
Second Quarter
|
First Half
|
Reaffirmed Full Year
|
2019 Actual
|
2019 Actual
|
2019 Guidance
|
Total production (Mboe/d)
|
40.5
|
40.4
|
38.0 - 39.5
|
% oil
|
77%
|
78%
|
78% - 79%
|
Income statement expenses (per Boe)
|
LOE, including workovers
|
$6.18
|
$6.40
|
$5.50 - $6.50
|
Production taxes, including ad valorem (% unhedged revenue)
|
7%
|
7%
|
7%
|
Adjusted G&A: cash component (a)
|
$2.42
|
$2.35
|
$2.00 - $2.50
|
Adjusted G&A: non-cash component (b)
|
$0.68
|
$0.56
|
$0.50 - $1.00
|
Cash interest expense (c)
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
Effective income tax rate
|
23%
|
24%
|
22%
|
Capital expenditures ($MM, accrual basis)
|
Total operational (d)
|
$133
|
$289
|
$495 - $520
|
Capitalized interest and G&A expenses
|
$27
|
$58
|
$100 - $105
|
Net operated horizontal wells placed on production
|
16
|
27
|
47 - 49
|
(a)
|
Excludes stock-based compensation and corporate depreciation and amortization. Adjusted G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the reconciliation provided within this press release for a reconciliation of G&A expense on a GAAP basis to Adjusted G&A expense.
|
(b)
|
Excludes certain non-recurring expenses and non-cash valuation adjustments. Adjusted G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the reconciliation provided within this press release for a reconciliation of G&A expense on a GAAP basis to Adjusted G&A expense.
|
(c)
|
All cash interest expense anticipated to be capitalized.
|
(d)
|
Includes facilities, equipment, seismic, land and other items. Excludes capitalized expenses.
Hedge Portfolio Summary
The following table summarizes our open derivative positions as of June 30, 2019:
|
For the Remainder
|
For the Full Year
|
For the Full Year
|
Oil contracts (WTI)
|
of 2019
|
of 2020
|
of 2021
|
Puts
|
Total volume (Bbls)
|
460,000
|
—
|
—
|
Weighted average price per Bbl
|
$
|
65.00
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
Put spreads
|
Total volume (Bbls)
|
460,000
|
—
|
—
|
Weighted average price per Bbl
|
Floor (long put)
|
$
|
65.00
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
Floor (short put)
|
$
|
42.50
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
Collar contracts with short puts (three-way collars)
|
Total volume (Bbls)
|
2,392,000
|
3,294,000
|
—
|
Weighted average price per Bbl
|
Ceiling (short call)
|
$
|
67.46
|
$
|
65.72
|
$
|
—
|
Floor (long put)
|
$
|
56.54
|
$
|
55.69
|
$
|
—
|
Floor (short put)
|
$
|
43.65
|
$
|
44.47
|
$
|
—
|
Oil contracts (Midland basis differential)
|
Swap contracts
|
Total volume (Bbls)
|
4,137,500
|
4,576,000
|
1,095,000
|
Weighted average price per Bbl
|
$
|
(2.64)
|
$
|
(1.29)
|
$
|
1.00
|
Oil contracts (Argus Houston MEH basis differential)
|
Swap contracts
|
Total volume (Bbls)
|
—
|
552,000
|
—
|
Weighted average price per Bbl
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
3.30
|
$
|
—
|
Natural gas contracts (Henry Hub)
|
Collar contracts (two-way collars)
|
Total volume (MMBtu)
|
1,196,000
|
—
|
—
|
Weighted average price per MMBtu
|
Ceiling (short call)
|
$
|
3.50
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
Floor (long put)
|
$
|
3.13
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
Swap contracts
|
Total volume (MMBtu)
|
1,397,000
|
—
|
—
|
Weighted average price per MMBtu
|
$
|
2.89
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
Natural gas contracts (Waha basis differential)
|
Swap contracts
|
Total volume (MMBtu)
|
4,232,000
|
4,758,000
|
—
|
Weighted average price per MMBtu
|
$
|
(1.18)
|
$
|
(1.12)
|
$
|
—
Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders. The Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $53.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and Adjusted Income available to common shareholders of $41.3 million, or $0.18 per fully diluted share. Adjusted Income per fully diluted common share, a non-GAAP financial measure(i), adjusts our income available to common stockholders to reflect our theoretical tax provision for prior period quarters as if the valuation allowance did not exist. The following tables reconcile to the related GAAP measure the Company's income available to common stockholders to Adjusted Income and the Company's net income to Adjusted EBITDA(i), a non-GAAP financial measure, (in thousands):
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30, 2019
|
March 31, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
Income (loss) available to common stockholders
|
$
|
53,357
|
$
|
(21,367)
|
$
|
48,650
|
(Gain) loss on derivatives, net of settlements
|
(15,193)
|
66,970
|
8,572
|
Change in the fair value of share-based awards
|
(850)
|
1,881
|
(463)
|
Other operating expense
|
770
|
—
|
—
|
Settled share-based awards
|
—
|
3,024
|
—
|
Tax effect on adjustments above
|
3,207
|
(15,094)
|
(1,703)
|
Change in valuation allowance
|
—
|
—
|
(10,562)
|
Adjusted Income (i)
|
$
|
41,291
|
$
|
35,414
|
$
|
44,494
|
Adjusted Income per fully diluted common share (i)
|
$
|
0.18
|
$
|
0.16
|
$
|
0.21
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30, 2019
|
March 31, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
55,180
|
$
|
(19,543)
|
$
|
50,474
|
(Gain) loss on derivatives, net of settlements
|
(15,193)
|
66,970
|
8,572
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
904
|
3,402
|
1,164
|
Settled share-based awards
|
—
|
3,024
|
—
|
Other operating expense
|
935
|
157
|
1,767
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
16,691
|
(5,149)
|
481
|
Interest expense
|
741
|
738
|
594
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
64,374
|
60,672
|
39,387
|
Accretion expense
|
216
|
241
|
206
|
Adjusted EBITDA (i)
|
$
|
123,848
|
$
|
110,512
|
$
|
102,645
Discretionary Cash Flow. Discretionary cash flow, a non-GAAP measure(i), for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $122.9 million and is reconciled to operating cash flow in the following table (in thousands):
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30, 2019
|
March 31, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
55,180
|
$
|
(19,543)
|
$
|
50,474
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
64,374
|
60,672
|
39,387
|
Accretion expense
|
216
|
241
|
206
|
Amortization of non-cash debt related items
|
741
|
738
|
588
|
Deferred income tax (benefit) expense
|
16,691
|
(5,149)
|
481
|
(Gain) loss on derivatives, net of settlements
|
(15,193)
|
66,970
|
8,572
|
(Gain) loss on sale of other property and equipment
|
21
|
28
|
22
|
Non-cash expense related to equity share-based awards
|
1,754
|
4,545
|
1,627
|
Change in the fair value of liability share-based awards
|
(850)
|
1,881
|
(463)
|
Discretionary cash flow (i)
|
$
|
122,934
|
$
|
110,383
|
$
|
100,894
|
Changes in working capital
|
27,789
|
(33,864)
|
8,978
|
Payments to settle asset retirement obligations
|
(107)
|
(664)
|
(207)
|
Payments to settle vested liability share-based awards
|
(129)
|
(1,296)
|
(1,901)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
150,487
|
$
|
74,559
|
$
|
107,764
|
Callon Petroleum Company
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands, except par and per share data)
|
June 30, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
ASSETS
|
Unaudited
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
16,052
|
$
|
16,051
|
Accounts receivable
|
93,039
|
131,720
|
Fair value of derivatives
|
13,164
|
65,114
|
Other current assets
|
15,841
|
9,740
|
Total current assets
|
138,096
|
222,625
|
Oil and natural gas properties, full cost accounting method:
|
Evaluated properties
|
4,665,761
|
4,585,020
|
Less accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
|
(2,399,886)
|
(2,270,675)
|
Evaluated oil and natural gas properties, net
|
2,265,875
|
2,314,345
|
Unevaluated properties
|
1,429,624
|
1,404,513
|
Total oil and natural gas properties, net
|
3,695,499
|
3,718,858
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
31,904
|
—
|
Other property and equipment, net
|
23,363
|
21,901
|
Restricted investments
|
3,468
|
3,424
|
Deferred financing costs
|
5,427
|
6,087
|
Fair value of derivatives
|
11,679
|
—
|
Other assets, net
|
6,061
|
6,278
|
Total assets
|
$
|
3,915,497
|
$
|
3,979,173
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
221,452
|
$
|
261,184
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
24,141
|
—
|
Accrued interest
|
22,695
|
24,665
|
Cash-settleable restricted stock unit awards
|
819
|
1,390
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
3,103
|
3,887
|
Fair value of derivatives
|
17,251
|
10,480
|
Other current liabilities
|
2,472
|
13,310
|
Total current liabilities
|
291,933
|
314,916
|
Senior secured revolving credit facility
|
105,000
|
200,000
|
6.125% senior unsecured notes due 2024
|
596,154
|
595,788
|
6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2026
|
394,106
|
393,685
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
7,680
|
—
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
9,315
|
10,405
|
Cash-settleable restricted stock unit awards
|
2,568
|
2,067
|
Deferred tax liability
|
21,106
|
9,564
|
Fair value of derivatives
|
3,663
|
7,440
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
100
|
100
|
Total liabilities
|
1,431,625
|
1,533,965
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock, series A cumulative, $0.01 par value and $50.00 liquidation preference, 2,500,000 shares authorized; 1,458,948 shares outstanding
|
15
|
15
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 228,263,955 and 227,582,575 shares outstanding, respectively
|
2,283
|
2,276
|
Capital in excess of par value
|
2,483,945
|
2,477,278
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(2,371)
|
(34,361)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
2,483,872
|
2,445,208
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
3,915,497
|
$
|
3,979,173
|
Callon Petroleum Company
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Operating revenues:
|
Oil sales
|
$
|
160,728
|
$
|
122,613
|
$
|
301,826
|
$
|
237,898
|
Natural gas sales
|
6,324
|
14,462
|
18,273
|
26,617
|
Total operating revenues
|
167,052
|
137,075
|
320,099
|
264,515
|
Operating expenses:
|
Lease operating expenses
|
22,776
|
13,141
|
46,843
|
26,179
|
Production taxes
|
11,131
|
7,539
|
21,944
|
16,002
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
62,921
|
38,733
|
122,688
|
74,151
|
General and administrative
|
10,564
|
8,289
|
22,317
|
17,057
|
Settled share-based awards
|
—
|
—
|
3,024
|
—
|
Accretion expense
|
216
|
206
|
457
|
424
|
Other operating expense
|
935
|
1,767
|
1,092
|
2,315
|
Total operating expenses
|
108,543
|
69,675
|
218,365
|
136,128
|
Income from operations
|
58,509
|
67,400
|
101,734
|
128,387
|
Other (income) expenses:
|
Interest expense, net of capitalized amounts
|
741
|
594
|
1,479
|
1,053
|
(Gain) loss on derivative contracts
|
(14,036)
|
16,554
|
53,224
|
21,036
|
Other income
|
(67)
|
(703)
|
(148)
|
(914)
|
Total other (income) expense
|
(13,362)
|
16,445
|
54,555
|
21,175
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
71,871
|
50,955
|
47,179
|
107,212
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
16,691
|
481
|
11,542
|
976
|
Net income (loss)
|
55,180
|
50,474
|
35,637
|
106,236
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
(1,823)
|
(1,824)
|
(3,647)
|
(3,647)
|
Income (loss) available to common stockholders
|
$
|
53,357
|
$
|
48,650
|
$
|
31,990
|
$
|
102,589
|
Income (loss) per common share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.23
|
$
|
0.23
|
$
|
0.14
|
$
|
0.50
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.23
|
$
|
0.23
|
$
|
0.14
|
$
|
0.50
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
228,051
|
210,698
|
227,917
|
206,309
|
Diluted
|
228,411
|
211,465
|
228,599
|
207,027
|
Callon Petroleum Company
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(Unaudited; in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
55,180
|
$
|
50,474
|
$
|
35,637
|
$
|
106,236
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
64,374
|
39,387
|
125,046
|
75,453
|
Accretion expense
|
216
|
206
|
457
|
424
|
Amortization of non-cash debt related items
|
741
|
588
|
1,479
|
1,041
|
Deferred income tax (benefit) expense
|
16,691
|
481
|
11,542
|
976
|
(Gain) loss on derivatives, net of settlements
|
(15,193)
|
8,572
|
51,777
|
4,594
|
Loss on sale of other property and equipment
|
21
|
22
|
49
|
22
|
Non-cash expense related to equity share-based awards
|
1,754
|
1,627
|
6,299
|
2,758
|
Change in the fair value of liability share-based awards
|
(850)
|
(463)
|
1,031
|
549
|
Payments to settle asset retirement obligations
|
(107)
|
(207)
|
(771)
|
(573)
|
Payments for cash-settled restricted stock unit awards
|
(129)
|
(1,901)
|
(1,425)
|
(4,990)
|
Changes in current assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
44,071
|
10,447
|
38,681
|
2,380
|
Other current assets
|
(3,807)
|
(5,611)