Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events
Aug 21, 2019, 06:30 ET
HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today announced that senior management plans to participate in the upcoming investor events:
Simmons Energy European Energy Conference
The Company will participate in the Simmons Energy European Energy Conference on Wednesday, August 28th, and Thursday August 29th, 2019.
Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
The Company will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. The live and archived webcast for this event will be accessible on Callon's website at www.callon.com in the "Investors" section.
Callon Petroleum Company is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.
Contact Information
Mark Brewer
Director of Investor Relations
or
Kate Schilling
Investor Relations
Callon Petroleum Company
ir@callon.com
1-281-589-5200
