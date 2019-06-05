Callon Petroleum Company Launches Sustainability Website

HOUSTON, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today announced the launch of a new segment of its website dedicated to the Company's sustainability practices. The new webpages provide an overview of Callon's commitment to maintaining environmentally responsible operations and detail the progress the Company has made promoting environmental stewardship, safety, community engagement, and strong governance.

Highlights from Callon's ESG initiatives, which are outlined in greater detail on the new webpages, include:

An active and growing water management program focused upon minimizing fresh-water resource use through water recycling programs, optimized pipeline tie-ins, and water transport and disposal infrastructure;

Reducing the number of oil spills by investing in enhanced facility design, state-of-the-art alarm and monitoring systems and upgraded weather-detection equipment;

Promoting a culture of safety and execution via stringent contractor selection, leadership engagement, and mitigating risk of incidents and injuries;

Supporting the communities in which the Company operates by contributing financial resources and volunteering for over fifty charities;

Maintaining high ethical standards and effective corporate governance to ensure that the business is being operated responsibly, ethically and in a manner aligned with the interests of our shareholders;

Aligning annual bonus objectives with longer-term mandates that will increase corporate level returns, enhance sustainable "life of field" development, and create shareholder value through balanced production growth, cost management, and free cash flow generation.

"As demonstrated by Callon's stated values and past investments, we are dedicated to social and environmentally responsible practices that are beneficial to not only our shareholders, but all of our stakeholders. Our ongoing efforts will ensure that these principles will be a consistent guidepost for our business on a go-forward basis and remain entrenched in our culture," said Joe Gatto, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We will continue to be proactive in our initiatives, and periodically update the market as we evolve the active management of this important foundation of our business."

For more information on Callon's ESG initiatives, please visit www.callon.com/sustainability.



About Callon Petroleum Company

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

