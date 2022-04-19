Callon Petroleum Company Schedules First Quarter 2022 Conference Call for May 5, 2022

Callon Petroleum Company

Apr 19, 2022, 17:00 ET

HOUSTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") plans to host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial and operating results. 

Webcast:

Date: May 5, 2022 
Time: 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time)

Webcast: www.callon.com 
Select "News/Events" under the "Investors" section of the website.

An archive of the conference call webcast will be available at www.callon.com under the "Investors" section of the website.

The Company plans to release first quarter 2022 results after market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

About Callon Petroleum 

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

Contact Information 

Kevin Smith 
Director of Investor Relations 
Callon Petroleum Company 
[email protected]  
(281) 589-5200  

