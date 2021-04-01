Calloway's Nursery Announces Grand Opening of New Location in Dallas on Greenville Avenue

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calloway's Nursery, Inc. is pleased to announce the opening of their 23rd garden center and second location in Dallas on Greenville Avenue. Their Grand Opening Celebration will take place on April 9th boasting beautiful blooms and door prizes all weekend long.

The new plant oasis is located at 7600 Greenville Ave., just south of Royal Oaks Country Club, one half mile away from their existing store. They have designed a new store with their customers in mind – bringing double the space to shop and additional parking to easily find the next colorful inspiration for any landscape or patio!

"We are very pleased to expand our business in Dallas! We always enjoy opening new stores in thriving communities that are experiencing strong growth, so we can be a premiere gardening resource to the local community," said Calloway's Nursery CEO Marce Ward. "Our team strives to make gardening fun, easy and successful for customers by offering the best plants and gardening products available, as well as expert advice from the numerous Texas Certified Nursery Professionals in our stores."

For 35 years, Calloway's has offered the most impressive selection in the DFW metroplex and has provided unparalleled customer service. In addition, they offer Pick & Plant; an easy option to make any landscape or patio transformation a breeze. You get the joy of picking out your plant favorites and their experts will go to work and plant for you, allowing you more time to enjoy your new greenspace!

They continue to offer convenient ways to get everything needed for outdoor success. Customers can shop their open-air stores, place an order online, or call in an order to use the convenient curbside pickup.

Calloway's is not only opening one, but two new locations this spring! Their second new garden center is set to open at the end of April at 7623 Lemmon Avenue in the Braniff Centre. Visit Calloways.com for announcements and Grand Opening details.

