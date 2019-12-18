CallRevu and Phone Ninjas Announce Partnership

BALTIMORE, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CallRevu, the leader in conversation intelligence - call data, tracking, and monitoring - for car dealers and Phone Ninjas, the leader in dealership call handling, coaching, and training for car dealers, have joined forces to provide dealerships a better solution for fixing the phones.

Phone Ninjas logo CallRevu

Jerry Thibeau, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Phone Ninjas says, "We have many mutual clients and we believe it brings more value by partnering and connecting the training and coaching with the CallRevu solution to deliver a coordinate, concrete approach which improves upon two already world class solutions."

This partnership enables dealerships to receive the highest value of coachable calls to their stores, missed opportunity text alerts sent to dealership management from CallRevu's call tracking and monitoring solution, and coaching and training from Phone Ninjas to find the root cause of any opportunities packaged with corrective actions to achieve better business outcomes and sell more cars.

Anthony Giagnacovo, Chief Executive Officer of CallRevu says, "We are always looking for ways to bring our customers more value and partnering with Phone Ninjas is a great illustration of how we deliver on dealer and OEM needs."

Both Phone Ninjas and CallRevu focus on automotive dealers in the US and Canada and have been improving the quality of telephone handling by dealership personnel for a decade respectively.

Tom Harsha, Chief Product Officer of CallRevu, says "This is phase one in a multi-phase initiative resulting from our numerous conversations with retail dealers and OEM to understand their needs. We are excited to partner with Phone Ninjas and I'm confident our partners will be impressed with what we bring to market."

Chris Vitale, Executive Vice President of Phone Ninjas confirms that phase one is finished and looks to phase two as being "even more exciting." Vitale says, "Our two companies make natural partners with the simple goal of really fixing the phones once and for all. Together, we are able to coach and train dealership staff to excellence (and keep them there), all while improving connectivity and alerting first responders to fumbled opportunities. It's the perfect solution to combat poor phone skills and customer experiences."

About CallRevu

CallRevu, founded in 2008, helps thousands of automotive dealers in the U.S. cultivate the customers that make it into the showroom after having a great experience on the phone. CallRevu has monitored over 110 million calls and by providing local and toll-free numbers to place on all ads, we track, listen, summarize, alert, and report on dealership's phone calls to monitor call performance. With the robust data we collect, we coach on how to enhance the caller's experience and improve the bottom line of dealerships.

About Phone Ninjas

Phone Ninjas, founded in 2010, assists dealers by listening to their employees' calls in real life situations and then coaches them on those very calls with one simple goal in mind, to deliver world class results. The Phone Ninjas platform allows everybody to track progress and learn how they may improve from their own calls. It's entirely personalized, scalable and affordable.

Media Contact:

Chris Vitale

440.364.8009

231281@email4pr.com

SOURCE Phone Ninjas; CallRevu