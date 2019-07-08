Calquence (acalabrutinib; AstraZeneca/Acerta) Markets, 2017-2026: A Novel, Orally Available, Second-Generation Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor with Potential Antineoplastic Activity

DUBLIN, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Calquence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Calquence (acalabrutinib; AstraZeneca/Acerta) is a novel, orally available, second-generation Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor with potential antineoplastic activity. Inhibition of the BTK protein prevents the activation of the B-cell antigen receptor signaling pathway, which blocks both B-cell activation and BTK-mediated activation of downstream survival pathways.



This finally leads to an inhibition of the growth of malignant B cells that overexpress BTK and, in many instances, causes the death of these cells. Calquence is being developed for the treatment of various blood cancers and solid tumors, as well as rheumatoid arthritis.



Calquence is currently being investigated in Phase III trials for the treatment of patients with high-risk relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) with 17p or 11q deletions, and previously untreated patients. Patients with 17p or 11q deletions generally have poor prognosis, and remain an area of high unmet need.



If approved, Calquence could potentially be the second BTK inhibitor to reach the market, after AbbVie's Imbruvica (ibrutinib). Calquence will need to show a clear advantage over Imbruvica in terms of efficacy and/or tolerability in order to be successful in the CLL market.



Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW

Drug Overview

Product Profiles

Calquence: Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)



LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1: The authors drug assessment summary of Calquence for CLL

Figure 2: Calquence sales for CLL across the US and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Calquence drug profile

Table 2: Trials of Calquence for CLL

Table 3: Calquence for CLL - SWOT analysis



