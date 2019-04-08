Calsonic Kansei Unveils Products to Be Exhibited at "Auto Shanghai 2019"

- Calsonic Kansei to Be Real "Partner" for All Customers -

SAITAMA, Japan, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calsonic Kansei Corporation, a leading Japanese automotive parts supplier, will participate in "Auto Shanghai 2019" -- the 18th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition -- to be held in Shanghai, China, from April 18 to 25, 2019. Details of the company's exhibits for the automobile fair are introduced here.

Prior to the exhibition, Calsonic Kansei pledges to continue to be a real "partner" for all customers in order to further enrich people's "mobility life" as an independent Tier 1 supplier with a worldwide network.

At Auto Shanghai 2019, Calsonic Kansei will showcase solutions centering on two spheres -- cabin innovation and energy management -- and propose them as a real "partner."

In the cabin innovation area, Calsonic Kansei will present solutions as a comprehensive cabin system integrator, including "Human-Max Cabin," a concept model designed to maximize the empirical value of each travel by car.

In the energy management area, the company will show images to explain the concept of energy management that Calsonic Kansei conceives of, as well as specific solutions.

Furthermore, a McLaren Racing Formula One car for which Calsonic Kansei is an official supplier will be exhibited at the Shanghai automobile fair. Calsonic Kansei will present its dedicated passion for motorsport activities while showing images.

The Calsonic Kansei booth is a must-visit during the Shanghai exhibition. Up-to-date technologies and products of global standards will be displayed in the booth.

Content of exhibits at Auto Shanghai 2019 (The 18th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition):

Cabin Innovation

"Human-Max Cabin," the cabin of the future which Calsonic Kansei is aiming for, considers persons to a maximum extent and offers empirical value exceeding expectations. "Cabin of my own," the most comfortable space provided for the driver, will be realized by improving personalization functions. This is achieved by integrating Calsonic Kansei's interior, electronic and air-conditioning units.

Energy Management

Calsonic Kansei is aiming for comprehensive energy management by using a wide range of heat-related technologies and products such as air-conditioning systems, heat exchangers and exhaust systems centering on the heat-exchange technology developed by the company over the years, as well as power electronics technology based on the company's status as the world's largest inverter producer. At the exhibition, Calsonic Kansei will use images to introduce the concept of energy management envisioned by the company and four specific solutions in an easy-to-understand manner.

Motorsports

In the development of motorsport products, Calsonic Kansei has been pursuing the highest performance under grueling race conditions, paving the way for creating product value of mass-produced items. At the forthcoming exhibition, a McLaren Racing Formula One car for which Calsonic Kansei has been supplying heat exchangers since 1992, will be displayed. Calsonic Kansei will use images to show visitors the technologies it has developed as well as loftier challenges it is to take on.

The details of the exhibits are scheduled to be released on "Calsonic Kansei Shanghai Motor Show" special websites below from April 16:

English: https://www.calsonickansei.co.jp/en/exhibition/201904/

Chinese: https://www.calsonickansei.co.jp/cn/exhibition/201904/

Auto Shanghai 2019 (Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition 2019):

Exhibition period: Press days from April 16 to 17 / Open to the public from April 18 to 25

/ Open to the public from Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center ( Shanghai )

About Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Calsonic Kansei operates a global network across the world by having its global headquarters in Japan and its management operation in the Americas, Europe, China and Asia. In addition, there are development operations in Japan, United States, Mexico, UK, France, China, Thailand and India, and about 80 sites throughout the world, from which products can be supplied to all customers in an optimal manner. More than 20,000 employees of the company are striving to provide appealing products to customers with great teamwork across national boundaries.

Headquarters: 2-1917 Nisshin-cho, Kita-ku, Saitama-shi, Saitama, Japan

Founded: August 25, 1938

President and CEO: Beda Bolzenius

Number of employees: 22,678 (consolidated) (as of May 31, 2018)

Main products: Cockpit modules, front-end modules, exhaust systems, air conditioning units, compressors, meters, radiators

Corporate URL: https://www.calsonickansei.co.jp/en/

