Caltech CTME and Fullstack Academy Launch Live, Online Training Program Amid Growing Demand for Cybersecurity Professionals

According to CyberSeek.org, the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area has over 24,000 cybersecurity positions available, ranking the region third in the U.S. after Washington, D.C. and New York City. The need reflects the scale of critical infrastructure and vital sectors in the region, such as aerospace, biotech, communications, education, healthcare, refining, and trade.

Demand is also evident statewide, as California leads the U.S. with 72,000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs, which is nearly 50% more than second-ranked Virginia, with 49,000 openings.

"Bringing our program to the Los Angeles metro area with an esteemed partner in Caltech is especially significant, as learners will have access to some of the world's brightest educators when developing skills for a new career in a growing industry," said Nimit Maru, Fullstack Academy co-founder and co-CEO. "These full-time and part-time programs will appeal to Caltech CTME's industry clients in aerospace, electronics, and energy, and help many organizations hire qualified talent in a short period of time."

Featuring mostly hands-on classes, the Caltech Cybersecurity Bootcamp will help students learn how to monitor and secure systems, networks and applications to protect organizations from the threat of cybercrime. It will also equip students with skills to deploy offensive and defensive tactics needed to appropriately respond to cyber breaches.

Program graduates can qualify for California cybersecurity jobs, which command an average entry-level salary of $67,000, according to PayScale and ZipRecruiter. Over the years, Fullstack alumni have regularly secured jobs with top-tier companies such as Google, Amazon, Facebook, and LinkedIn, among others.

"This collaboration provides an opportunity to close the skills gap in the cybersecurity industry while helping individuals quickly transition to a growing profession," said Dr. Rick Hefner, program director for Caltech's Center for Technology and Management Education (CTME). "We are excited to couple Fullstack Academy's impressive capabilities in cybersecurity training with our industry-focused professional education programs in systems engineering and analytics. Our commercial and government clients, as well as our cyber ecosystem collaborators, are excited as this complements Caltech's existing executive workshops and certificate programs in cybersecurity, secure product development, and supply chain risk management."

The Caltech Cybersecurity Bootcamp is accepting applications through Sept. 7 for the full-time course and Sept. 8 for the part-time course. Individuals can learn more by visiting https://bootcamp.ctme.caltech.edu/cyber .

About Caltech CTME

The Caltech Center for Technology and Management Education (CTME) provides customized education programs to professionals in technology-driven organizations. The Center, in Caltech's Division of Engineering and Applied Science, offers a broad range of certificate programs, interactive workshops, and short courses, including advanced engineering, project management, operations, data analytics, technical marketing, leadership, and innovation. In addition to public classes for individuals, CTME provides customized educational solutions for organizations. For more information about CTME, visit https://ctme.caltech.edu/cybersecurity.

About Caltech

The California Institute of Technology (Caltech) is a world-renowned science and engineering Institute that marshals some of the world's brightest minds and most innovative tools to address fundamental scientific questions and pressing societal challenges. Caltech prizes excellence and ambition. The contributions of Caltech's faculty and alumni have earned national and international recognition, including 38 Nobel Prizes and nearly 60 National Media of Science. The Institute manages the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) for NASA.

About Fullstack Academy

Before Fullstack Academy came to life in 2012, co-founders and co-CEOs David Yang and Nimit Maru worked as software engineers and engineering leaders at startups and large and mid-size companies. Over time, they realized that providing a high-quality, immersive coding education at an accelerated pace was not only impactful but also scalable. Fullstack Academy was founded with the idea that coding and software development have the power to positively influence communities and economies. Since then, Fullstack has expanded to Chicago and established the Grace Hopper Program, the first coding bootcamp in NYC to offer deferred tuition and an inclusive and supportive community for women+-identifying applicants. A fast-growing company, Fullstack has developed partnerships with leading universities around the country and has added cybersecurity to its list of specialty bootcamp offerings. Graduates have gone on to work at Google, Facebook, Amazon, various Fortune 100 firms, and countless startups. More details can be found at fullstackacademy.com or at gracehopper.com . Fullstack Academy is part of the Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) network.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher- education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and [email protected], leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit zovio.com .

