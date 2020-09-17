Caltech CTME and Simplilearn Launch Full Stack Web Development Post Graduate Program

The online Post Graduate Program in Full Stack Web Development brings together the academic excellence of CTME, the professional education function of Caltech, with Simplilearn's award-winning Blended Learning delivery model. The Blended Learning environment combines live online classes, self-paced learning, labs and projects, extensive peer-interaction, and 24/7 access to Teaching Assistants (TAs). Masterclasses are taught by Caltech CTME instructors who have extensive real-world experience in coding and web-based architectures.

Along with a comprehensive curriculum covering the core concepts and the latest industry best practices, the program also provides Capstone Projects in four web-centric specialties: e-commerce, services, online video, and healthcare. This blended learning approach ensures that the program participants receive an in-depth understanding of the fundamentals and abundant opportunities for hands-on practice and learning. The learners can also get access to white papers and network with a peer group of global professionals.

Speaking on the launch of the program, Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn said, "As businesses move online and experience the benefits of digitization, it translates into the need for the developers of these digital solutions. There is a growing demand for full-stack developers who possess the knowledge of both back-end and front-end software and all related technologies. With the ubiquity of the need for this job role and the breadth of technologies that are in high demand, the career prospects for Full Stack Web Developers are strong. It is also essential that full-stack developers keep up with new methodologies and changing technologies through constant upskilling. By introducing the PGP Full Stack Web Development program in collaboration with Caltech CTME, we, at Simplilearn, aim to create a work-ready workforce by equipping our learners with industry-specific skills for their development projects."

"The world may seem like it is on pause as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, but technology is still advancing, and the skills gap between talent and job requirements is widening. This program offers a comprehensive curriculum and provides an opportunity for career growth in the Full Stack domain," said Dr. Rick Hefner, Program Director, CTME. "We are happy to extend our software engineering courses through Simplilearn, so aspiring software developers across the globe have an opportunity to take a certificate program from Caltech."

On completion of the course, learners will receive a joint industry-recognized certificate from Caltech CTME and Simplilearn. The top three performers in each cohort will receive a special acknowledgment. Graduates of the program will be granted eligibility for 25 CEUs (Continued Education Units) that can be applied to professional qualifications and employer development requirements. Other benefits include CTME Circle Membership and enrolment in Simplilearn's JobAssist job placement service.

About Simplilearn

Simplilearn enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. The company provides outcome-based online training across digital technologies and applications such as Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals and 1,000 companies across 150 countries get trained, acquire certifications, and reach their business and career goals. The company's Blended Learning curriculum combines self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration, and 24/7 global teaching assistance. For more information, visit Simplilearn.com.

About Caltech CTME

The Caltech Center for Technology and Management Education (CTME) provides customized training programs to professionals in technology-driven organizations. The Center, in Caltech's Division of Engineering and Applied Science, offers a broad range of certificate programs, interactive workshops, and short courses, including advanced engineering, project management, operations, data analytics, technical marketing, leadership, and innovation. In addition to public classes for individuals, CTME provides customized educational solutions for organizations. For more information about CTME, visit https://ctme.caltech.edu/swe.

About Caltech

The California Institute of Technology (Caltech) is a world-renowned science and engineering Institute that marshals some of the world's brightest minds and most innovative tools to address fundamental scientific questions and pressing societal challenges. Caltech prizes excellence and ambition. The contributions of Caltech's faculty and alumni have earned national and international recognition, including 38 Nobel Prizes and nearly 60 National Medals of Science. The Institute manages the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) for NASA. Details on CTME's programs can be found at https://ctme.caltech.edu.

