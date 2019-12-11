CalTier Realty Launches Crowdsourcing Platform; Offers Unprecedented Access to Multi-Family Investments

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate acquisition and fund management company, CalTier Realty, LLC (CalTier), has entered the crowdsourcing space with their new investment platform, CalTier Realty Fund . Anyone over the age of 18 in the U.S. can invest into this Multi-Family focused platform with a starting contribution of $500. A webinar (registration required) will take place on December 17, 2019 at 9 am PST and an in-person presentation will be on December 19, 2019 at 4 pm PST.

CalTier's investment strategy is to use both direct and partner acquisitions to focus on renovating apartments in emerging domestic markets that are poised for economic expansion. The company provides their investors, regardless of income or wealth level, direct access to deals, many of which are "off-market," that they typically would not have access to – and offers a low-cost entry point to begin establishing a footprint in the real estate investment space. CalTier currently has over 120 units under review through the direct acquisition model and 300+ units in collaboration with existing partners like Sundance Bay.

"We are very excited about launching the Reg A+ platform to the general public. We have always believed that everyone should be given the opportunity to participate in commercial real estate and this is exactly what our new platform provides," said Matt Belcher, Managing Partner at CalTier.

As a segment of real estate that has shown historically high and stable rates of return, Multi-Family properties have held their own even in times of economic downturn or shifts in demographics. Rental and occupancy rates continue to be competitive nation-wide as both young and old alike are continuing to rent due to the rising costs of home ownership. Also, with the integration of technology and tenant-focused amenities and the increasing need for work-force housing, CalTier anticipates the Multi-Family segment to continue to be poised for another strong year in 2020.

CalTier Realty, LLC, is based in San Diego, California, but invests in emerging markets throughout the U.S. directly and with strategic partners. The company's focus is to provide their domestic and international investor partners with strong income and returns. To learn more about CalTier, please visit its website or contact them at info@caltierrealty.com or at +1.619.354.2527 (x703).

