CalTier to Raise $5M For The Next Phase of Its Global PropTech Platform

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California based PropTech company CalTier Realty, LLC, (CalTier) has retained New York Investment Bank Castle Placement to represent its next fundraising round of $5Million. This will support CalTier's growth focusing on expanding its platform to domestic and international investors.

An estimated $500BN is invested into the U.S. Commercial Real Estate (CRE) market from abroad every year. In addition to big institutions, family offices and private equity firms, many individual investors look to deploy capital into U.S. CRE mainly for the purpose of wealth preservation. For these investors, it's a difficult, slow and expensive process often still paper and fax driven with many middlemen and high fees. More importantly, most simply do not have access to the better opportunities that are typically off-market and require institutional backing, forcing them to rely on chasing assets that may not provide the returns they were hoping for.

"We are very excited to retain Castle for our next round of funding. They have a great fundraising platform and are aligned with our goals. We have proven our business model with technology, acquisitions and current fund offerings, such as our SEC-qualified Regulation A+ fund. With this next round of funding we will build out the global PropTech platform and welcome investors from around the world to deploy capital into cash-flowing Multi-Family assets," said Matt Belcher, Co-Founder and Managing Partner.

CalTier is a PropTech company based in San Diego, California that invests in strong rental markets throughout the U.S. directly and with select highly successful real estate partners. To learn more about CalTier and their offerings, please visit their website or contact them at [email protected] . Castle can be reached at https://castleplacement.com/ .

AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. YOU MAY OBTAIN A COPY OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT FROM: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1771232/000114420419047556/tv530766_partiiandiii.htm

YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT.

CONTACT: Matt Belcher

Managing Partner

CalTier Realty, LLC

+1.619.354.2527 x703

[email protected]

SOURCE CalTier Realty

Related Links

https://www.caltierrealty.com/

