Caltrans Selects ICF for Transportation Infrastructure Services Contracts

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, was awarded two on-call environmental services contracts by the State of California Department of Transportation (Caltrans). The contracts have a combined estimated ceiling value of $15 million. Each has a term of three years.

The first agreement, which was awarded in the first quarter, is a re-compete contract to provide ongoing statewide National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) policy and program support to Caltrans Headquarters operations, continuing and expanding work the company has performed since 2006. This includes developing policies and procedures for the transportation department's environmental program and responding to emerging regulations and requirements as needed.

"ICF has been consistently prompt and professional in every way, and Caltrans would be hard pressed to perform federal NEPA and other responsibilities without the support of their expert staff," said Dan McKell, NEPA assignment program manager for Caltrans. "I can say without reservation that I would rate ICF at the highest level."

The second agreement, which was awarded in the first quarter, is a new contract supporting Caltrans District 10 with the environmental approvals needed to maintain the state highway system in its eight Central Valley and Sierra counties. This includes preparing and processing documents and technical studies to ensure compliance with NEPA, CEQA and other environmental requirements, providing regulatory permitting and project mitigation planning services and conducting construction-phase monitoring.

"ICF brings nationwide experience with federal environmental and transportation policy and a solid understanding of the Caltrans organization both at the state and district levels," said David Freytag, senior vice president for ICF. "We understand Caltrans' culture, its priorities and its programs, and are thrilled for the opportunity to continue to strengthen our 30-year relationship with the agency."

Since 1988, ICF has supported Caltrans and its various districts with a wide range of environmental services. With these new agreements, the company now provides environmental services to Caltrans headquarters and 11 of its 12 districts in either a prime or subcontractor position. Combined with its recent selection to provide water infrastructure services to Los Angeles County, ICF continues to solidify its position as a leader in environmental services in California.

Read more about ICF's environmental impact assessment and transportation planning and policy services.

