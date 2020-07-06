Calvac Paving Lists 10 Ways to Prepare Asphalt for the Summer Heat

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Adam, the President of Calvac Paving, a Bay Area Asphalt and Concrete maintenance company, knows first-hand how frequent rains and colder temperatures can wreak havoc on roadways, driveways and parking lots.

To help ensure that asphalt is as safe and durable as possible during the upcoming hot days, Adam has released 10 ways that people can prepare their asphalt for summer.

The first thing people should do, Adam noted, is to give the surface a thorough visual inspection. Problems to look for, he added, include water flowing down the middle of the lot or roadway, as well as surface cracking, which often indicates that the subgrade beneath the asphalt is failing.

Another way to protect the asphalt for the dog days of summer is to "give it a fresh coat". For asphalt that looks gray, is pitted or has cracks that will allow water to get in, crack filling and seal coat will help to preserve and protect the asphalt and sub grade. Once the asphalt is sealed, any markings like arrows, crosswalks, stops and bars should be re-done; not only will it make the pavement much safer for drivers and pedestrians, seal coat and re-striping can also help the property to be brought up to the current Building Code.

Making sure the asphalt is clean and clear of any debris will also help to protect it—not only during the hot summer months, but all year long.

"Food products, in particular, should be cleaned up quickly, because these tend to have a relatively high acid content—for example, ketchup, hot sauce, salad dressing, which then lingers on the surface, promoting deterioration of the asphalt. Besides, it just looks nicer," Adam said, adding that rainbow-colored patches, which typically are the result of oil and fuel spills, should also be cleaned up as quickly as possible.

