Calvin Choi of AMTD: Roadmap of FinTech Talent Development

HONG KONG, Jan. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent cultivation is the single most important factor in the on-going success of FinTech development in Hong Kong. In Hong Kong FinTech Week, Calvin Choi, Chairman and CEO of AMTD Group, was invited to join a panel discussion on this topic as the representative of private sector, together with Joseph H. L. Chan, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of Hong Kong SAR, Prof. Kar Yan Tam, Dean and Chair Professor of School of Business and Management of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, to hopefully identify the roadmap to the success of FinTech talent development going forward.

Calvin Choi said, "As a company rooted in Hong Kong, AMTD is committed in cultivating the local FinTech talents. AMTD jointly established Hong Kong's first-ever FinTech school and first doctoral degree in FinTech with the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2018. AMTD further expanded the coverage across Asia, and jointly launched the AXSI Programme with Xiaomi Finance, Singapore Management University and the Institute of Systems Science at the National University of Singapore to; Also, AMTD, the University of Waterloo, iQ4 and the Singapore FinTech Association have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish the @-WISE Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence to grow and groom cybersecurity talents.

Leveraging on its role as "Super Connector" and Hong Kong's unique position in capital markets, AMTD is committed in bringing more training and applying opportunities for FinTech talents in Hong Kong.

