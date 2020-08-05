Calyptix Security Releases AccessEnforcer 5.0 Beta to Add Network Authentication for Microsoft RDP and SSH Access

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyptix Security Corporation, maker of the AccessEnforcer® UTM Firewall, today announced the release of AccessEnforcer 5.0 Beta at CompTIA ChannelCon Online which adds GatekeeperTM and Geo Fence, innovative new features for small business to secure remote access to potentially vulnerable systems and provide a work from home solution that is secure, easy, affordable and reliable.

Gatekeeper™

Gatekeeper, a patent pending solution, provides 2 factor authenticated access control (2FA) before remote users can access systems via Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) or SSH. This tool ensures organizations don't expose vulnerable systems to the public Internet. Gatekeeper shields systems from unauthorized users, stolen Active Directory credentials, probes, scans, botnets, brute force and targeted attacks. Gatekeeper provides security controls to safeguard against cyberthreats that increasingly threaten remote access as confirmed by the FBI, NSA, and DHS. Advantages of Gatekeeper include:

Implements two-factor network authentication for user access.

Eliminates publicly exposed network ports for RDP or SSH access.

Leverages widely available RDP clients for Windows, iOS, Android and other devices.

Avoids installation, maintenance or overhead of VPN client software.

Provides simple user management via Active Directory integration.

Generates detailed access control logs for monitoring and compliance.

Includes automatic updates with Calyptix subscription service.

Geo Fence

Geo Fence, the second major enhancement, shields networks in only a few clicks from inbound malicious foreign actors engaged in hostile reconnaissance and attacks on network and information systems. Geo Fence can be customized to fit any organization, and provides a highly intuitive, interactive heat map for optimizing configuration. Geo Fence generates detailed alerts for monitoring, troubleshooting and tightening the configuration.

"Our mission remains hardening small business networks to make it harder for malicious cyber actors to attack. Gatekeeper and Geo Fence keep cyber criminals out and let our customers get the remote access they need. If it's not secure, easy and affordable, it won't work for small business," said Ben Yarbrough, CEO, Calyptix Security.

Remote Access Faces Increasing Cyberthreats

Attacks on Microsoft's Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) continue to surge while vulnerabilities and poor configuration practices persist. Ongoing series of alerts from the FBI, NSA, and U.S. Homeland Security (DHS) continue to warn that malicious cyber actors are exploiting teleworking infrastructure. Attacks on remote access tools are rising rapidly as teleworking surges with the Covid-19 pandemic. The DHS alert shares recent analysis that exposed RDP endpoints have increased 127%. Experts at Shodan estimate millions of RDP systems are publicly exposed and many of them are vulnerable. The DHS alert confirms, "The increase in RDP use could potentially make IT systems—without the right security measures in place—more vulnerable to attack."

About Calyptix Security

Calyptix Security Corporation is dedicated to helping small businesses secure their networks so they can raise profits, protect investments, and control technology. The company's flagship product, AccessEnforcer® UTM Firewall, makes it easy to protect SMB networks so companies can forget about security and focus on winning. Developed, built, and serviced in the United States, AccessEnforcer is a flexible network security device that allows MSPs and VARs to provide security services that fits their needs and business models.

