Calyx Expands Executive Leadership Team

"Richard's ability to drive quick adoption of emerging technologies will enable him to deliver a digital strategy that aligns with our clients' needs," said Gavin Nichols, CEO of Calyx. "He is a welcome addition to our leadership team."

Richard brings a wealth of experience to Calyx, having maximized value by establishing and implementing successful business and technology strategies across multiple organizations. Richard joins Calyx from Kantar Media & Worldpanel (WPP Group), where he served as Chief Information Officer, and has held similar roles at IAG / British Airways, G4S, and Santander.

"This is an exciting time for Calyx," said Richard Wallace. "I'm excited to join this team of seasoned professionals and to deliver a technology roadmap that enables Calyx to achieve our mission of improving patients' lives through innovative technology."

About Calyx

Through innovative eClinical solutions and services, Calyx turns the uncertain into the reliable, helping bring new medical treatments to market reliably. With deep expertise in clinical development and more than 25 years supporting trial sponsors and clinical research organizations, Calyx harnesses that intelligence and activates its potential to solve complex problems, deliver fast insights, and get new drugs to market every day.

CTMS | EDC | IRT | Medical Imaging | RIM

