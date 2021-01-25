Calyx Launches CRO Partnership Program

The program, "ACTIVATE Solutions for CRO Partners," is designed to provide close alignment between Calyx and its CRO partners. By participating in the ACTIVATE program, CROs can meet the needs of their many different clients and help accelerate trial execution and data collection, ultimately delivering more customer value.

"When designing the ACTIVATE partnership program, we listened closely to our CRO customers to identify the program elements that would be most beneficial," said John Blakeley, Calyx Chief Commercial Officer. "We're pleased to offer this valuable program that optimizes the important services our CRO partners provide to advance the global biopharmaceutical industry's clinical development pipelines."

CROs who qualify to participate in ACTIVATE operate under a personalized governance and reporting structure that drives real value to their customers. Access to industry-leading technology, accelerated decision-making, and streamlined issue resolution increase clinical trial efficiencies, improve study quality, and generate faster trial execution.

Visit calyx.ai/CRO-partners for more information.

About Calyx

Through innovative eClinical solutions and services, Calyx turns the uncertain into the reliable, helping bring new medical treatments to market reliably. With deep expertise in clinical development and more than 25 years supporting trial sponsors and clinical research organizations, Calyx harnesses that intelligence and activates its potential to solve complex problems, deliver fast insights, and get new drugs to market every day.

CTMS | EDC | IRT | Medical Imaging | RIM

SOURCE Calyx