Calyxt to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLXT), a plant-based synthetic biology company, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael A. Carr, and Chief Financial Officer, Bill Koschak, will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, March 3, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. EST, 1:30 p.m. PST Toll Free dial-in number: +1 888-317-6003 Toll/International dial-in number: +1 412-317-6061 Conference ID: 8941717

Participants should call the conference telephone number 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register each participant's name and organization. The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website here. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

Toll Free Replay Number: +1 877-344-7529 International Replay Number: +1 412-317-0088 Replay ID: 5539809

About Calyxt:

Calyxt (Nasdaq: CLXT) is a plant-based synthetic biology company. The Company leverages its proprietary PlantSpring™ technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative high value plant-based chemistries for use in customers' materials and products. As plant-based solutions, the Company's synthetic biology products can be used in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals. Calyxt's diversified offerings are primarily delivered through its proprietary BioFactory™ production system. For more information, visit www.calyxt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contacts:

Calyxt Media Contact: Calyxt Investor Relations Contact: David Rosen/ John Garabo/ Michael Barron Kimberly Minarovich/ Cameron Willis Argot Partners Argot Partners (212) 600-1902 (212) 600-1902 [email protected] [email protected]

