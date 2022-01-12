Camaco-Amvian Introduces Automotive Smart Seating Solutions at CES in January 2022

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camaco-Amvian, a forward-looking supplier of automotive seat structures and mechanisms introduces Bluetooth enabled smart seating technology. Our smart seating solutions offer cost and weight savings along with reduced complexity for our OEM customers.

These technologies were demonstrated in collaboration with Visteon's next generation displays at the Paris Hotel Convention Center Jan 5-7, 2022.