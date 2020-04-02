Cambia and Cambia Health Foundation Commit to Combat the Impact of COVID-19 on Local Communities

PORTLAND, Ore., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 is dramatically impacting the health and wellbeing of people and families living in our communities and the conduct of our daily lives. We are witnessing rapid change and experiencing great disruption. Even so, one thing is clear: we are all in this together.

As a strategic philanthropic investor, Cambia Health Solutions and the Cambia Health Foundation are addressing urgent and immediate community needs with an eye toward being there for our partners to address future demands that may result from long-term health and socio-economic impacts. We are allowing our grantees the utmost flexibility in repurposing grant funds, delayed reporting deadlines and expedited payments.

Mindful that marginalized populations may be first to be impacted and last to recover from this unprecedented crisis, we have initiated new investments of $500,000 to care for the people and families as well as the front-line health care workforce in our communities impacted by COVID-19.

"We are proud to support the work of organizations on the front lines, and to evolve our grant-making in relationship with our partners as new needs become clear," said Peggy Maguire, President Cambia Health Foundation and Corporate Responsibility, "I want to recognize and thank the health care and support services providers who are providing essential services during these challenging and uncertain times. Now is the time for all of us to lean in and take care of one another."

This is just the beginning. We are in continuous contact with our community partners to assess evolving needs while planning for additional supports. During this challenging time, we must come together and do our part; working from home, staying connected while social distancing and stepping up to help those in need. We invite you to learn more about the organizations highlighted above and give back in the ways you feel most compelled. It is the "neighbor helping neighbor" spirit that will enable all of us to unite toward a common goal of keeping each other safe and healthy.

About Cambia Health Solutions and the Cambia Health Foundation

Cambia Health Solutions, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is a total health solutions company dedicated to transforming health care. We are a family of more than 20 companies that work together to make the health care system more economically sustainable and efficient for people and their families. Our company reaches more than 70 million Americans nationwide, including more than 2.6 million people in the Pacific Northwest who are enrolled in our regional health plans, which have served the region for more than 100 years. To learn more about us, visit CambiaHealth.com or Twitter.com/cambia.

Cambia Health Foundation is the corporate foundation of Cambia Health Solutions, a total health solutions company dedicated to making health care more person-focused and economically sustainable. Founded in 2007, the foundation has funded almost $70 million in grants to advance patient- and family-centered care for all. Cambia Health Foundation strategically invests in philanthropy to change the way people experience health care from birth to natural completion of life. Learn more at www.cambiahealthfoundation.org, and follow us on Twitter: @CambiaHealthFdn.

SOURCE Cambia Health Solutions

