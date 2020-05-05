Cambia Health Foundation Commits $3 Million To Address COVID-19 Immediate Impacts

PORTLAND, Ore., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambia Health Foundation today announced philanthropic investments of more than $3 million to meet critical and emerging needs fueled by COVID-19. As the pandemic continues, these new investments focus on meeting the urgent needs of underserved communities and front-line providers while strengthening the infrastructure of the entire heath care system for future resilience.

Building on an existing commitment of $300,000 into shared COVID-19 Emergency Relief Funds, the Foundation's recent grants will infuse capital into four community health associations that support the work of Federally Qualified Health Centers across ID, OR, UT and WA. The new funding also supports the development of tools and resources for health care providers on the front-lines of the pandemic.

Federally Qualified Health Centers

Federally Qualified Health Centers are the backbone of the primary care safety net. These community-based nonprofit health centers are driven by trusted providers who deliver whole person care and address health disparities with solutions that eliminate gaps and increase access to quality health care. The Cambia Health Foundation's Community Health Center Crisis Response and Recovery Initiative will provide a total of $1 million to Oregon Primary Care Association, Washington Association for Community Health, Association for Utah Community Health, and Idaho Primary Care Association to support community health centers across their respective states, combat emerging health and safety issues and ultimately play a vital role in their communities' recovery.

Health Care Workforce

Recognizing that the work of health care providers is immensely stressful and rapidly evolving in the face of COVID-19, Cambia Health Foundation is investing in the development of resources to better assist all clinicians on the front-lines of this public health crisis, including professionals serving rural and underserved communities. Grants will be directed to Center to Advance Palliative Care (CAPC), VitalTalk, City of Hope/End-of-Life Nursing Education Consortium (ELNEC) , Four Seasons (ECHO Project) and Providence Health Care, and National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) – organizations that will build tools, information and training for quicker COVID-19 symptom assessment and management, compassionate patient and family communications, and the rapid adoption of telehealth services.

"We are honored to support the heroic efforts of the health care workforce to ensure essential needs of patients and families impacted by this national crisis are met," said Peggy Maguire, president of the Cambia Health Foundation. "Guided by the belief that health disparities are not inevitable, and that all people should be treated with dignity and compassion, our ability to come together during this challenging time provides the opportunity not only to respond to the immediate crisis, but also to sow the seeds for long-term health care system transformation."

We invite you to learn more about the organizations highlighted above. For more specific information about how you can support community health centers in your communities or learn about available palliative care resources visit our website.

About Cambia Health Foundation

Cambia Health Foundation is the corporate foundation of Cambia Health Solutions, a total health solutions company dedicated to making health care more person-focused and economically sustainable. Founded in 2007, the foundation has funded almost $70 million in grants to advance patient- and family-centered care for all. Cambia Health Foundation strategically invests in philanthropy to change the way people experience health care from birth to natural completion of life. Learn more at www.cambiahealthfoundation.org, and follow us on Twitter: @CambiaHealthFdn .

SOURCE Cambia Health Foundation

Related Links

http://www.cambiahealthfoundation.org

