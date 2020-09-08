Cambia Health Solutions CEO Mark Ganz Announces Retirement At The End Of 2020

During his nearly two decades of leadership, Ganz guided Cambia and the industry to reimagine and reshape health care to be more empathetic, transparent and economically sustainable. Notably, his bold vision led to broadening Cambia's impact as a total health solutions company; partnering to form Echo Health Ventures; innovating the company's health plans that serve 3.2 million members; bringing Cambia's newest game-changing product, Journi , to market; creating the Cambia Health Foundation; and changing the national conversation around palliative care.

"Leading Cambia over the last 18 years has been both the greatest honor and challenge of my life. I am incredibly thankful to my fellow employees, our leadership team and the Board of Directors for giving me the privilege to serve," said Ganz said. "From day one, we set out to build an inclusive and empathetic health system that respects and serves individuals and families in all their uniqueness and diversity. This required each of our nearly 5,000 employees to act with courage and hope while innovating beyond the comfort zone of the status quo. It shows in the ways we serve people and our communities each day. Journi is just the latest and most exciting milestone. I leave Cambia with the confidence and knowledge that this legacy and mindset of empathetic care is shared and embodied by Jared and our employees; it will continue to be what sets Cambia apart."

Under Ganz's leadership, Cambia was recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for three years running, named a 2020 US Best Managed Company, listed on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index for four years straight, and repeatedly recognized as one of nation's healthiest employers and as a welcoming workplace for women and military members.

In addition, Ganz's leadership has been recognized in the industry and community. In 2013, he was honored with a Governors' Gold Award for his lifetime contributions to Oregon. The Portland Business Journal awarded him the 2019 Health Transformer of the Year award. He has been named one of the Top 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare.

As CEO, Ganz prioritized cultivating the next generation of leaders along with annual succession planning for key executive positions, including his own. Working closely with the board, a thoughtful and thorough leadership transition plan was set in place several months ago, capped with the promotion of Jared Short to the position of president & COO last October. Consistent with the plan, Ganz will continue to offer guidance and perspective as he and Short complete the transition.

"Mark's passion for improving the health care experience is boundless. He has built a values-driven culture focused on serving our customers," said Mike Koppel, chair of the Cambia Health Solutions Board of Directors. "Through his leadership, Cambia has grown as a recognized leader in transforming health care to be more person-focused and economically sustainable. We, as a board, are confident that this progress will be continued through Jared's leadership, assuring Cambia's goal of creating a better healthcare experience."

Short, 43, joined Cambia in 1999, spent time with BlueCross BlueShield of Montana as its chief marketing officer, and then returned to Cambia as market president for Regence BCBS of Oregon. With 21 years of health care experience, and more than 15 years at Cambia, he has developed collaborative partnerships and created innovative new solutions to meet rapidly changing customer expectations. Short was promoted to COO in 2015 and president and COO in October 2019.

"I believe one of the most important duties of a leader is preparing the next generation of leadership to succeed," added Ganz. "There is no question that Jared Short is the right person to lead Cambia into its next season. He is a person for others. He has the personal integrity, business acumen, energy, leadership skills and deep industry knowledge to ensure Cambia stays on track achieving its Cause of transforming health care to make it more person-focused and economically sustainable for the individuals and families we serve."

"I'm honored and humbled by the confidence Mark and the board have in my leadership and the opportunity to lead Cambia as President and CEO when Mark retires," Short said. "I'm deeply grateful for Mark's servant leadership, supportive mentorship and dedicated friendship over the years. We will build on the values-centered foundation he created as we move forward as a company – imagining, innovating and focused on the needs of the people and families we serve, now and into the future."

About Cambia Health Solutions

Cambia Health Solutions, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is dedicated to transforming health care. We put people at the heart of everything we do as we work to make the health care system more economically sustainable and efficient for people and their families. Our company reaches more than 80 million Americans nationwide, including more than 3 million people in the Pacific Northwest who are enrolled in our regional health plans. To learn more about us, visit CambiaHealth.com or Twitter.com/Cambia .

