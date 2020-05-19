Cambia Health Solutions Named a US Best Managed Company in Inaugural Ranking

PORTLAND, Ore., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambia Health Solutions has been named a US Best Managed Company for 2020. The US Best Managed Companies program is sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. Awardees are recognized for their overall business performance based on the criteria of strategy, execution, culture and financial strength.

As a nonprofit total health solutions company, Cambia strives to be a catalyst for change, creating a more person-focused and economically sustainable health care system. With an unrelenting attention to consumer-centered execution and financial strength, Cambia invests in innovations and partnerships to fuel health care transformation.

"I am honored by this recognition and proud of how it reflects the commitment of our employees, leaders and Board of Directors. Cambia's unwavering dedication to the people and families we serve is more than a business strategy, it defines who we are and is based on our 103-year history and foundational values," said Mark Ganz, CEO of Cambia Health Solution. "Our consumer-focused culture, investment in innovation solutions and strong financial stewardship is how we make health care better now, and in the future."

The US Best Managed Companies program recognizes successful private companies by shining a light on how well they're run, what they've achieved, and the contributions they make. The full list of the 2020 US Best Managed Companies is published in The Wall Street Journal.

About Cambia Health Solutions

Cambia Health Solutions, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is a total health solutions company dedicated to transforming health care. We are a family of more than 20 companies that work together to make the health care system more economically sustainable and efficient for people and their families. Our company reaches more than 70 million Americans nationwide, including more than 3.1 million people in the Pacific Northwest who are enrolled in our regional health plans, which have served the region for more than 100 years. To learn more about us, visit CambiaHealth.com or Twitter.com/cambia.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have annual revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices—strategy, execution, culture and financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure.

SOURCE Cambia Health Solutions

Related Links

http://www.cambiahealth.com

