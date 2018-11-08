Cambio Extends Its Network by Lighting Kent County Fiber Optic Systems

CHESTERTOWN, Md., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambio WiFi (Cambio), one of Americas first LTE over fixed wireless internet service providers (WISP), announces it has partnered with Kent County Fiber Optic Systems (Kent FOS) to utilize their dark fiber to increase its capacity to provider internet services in rural Kent County Maryland.

"This is a very exciting development for our customers and business. By lighting the dark fiber, we will be able to provide faster and more reliable bandwidth", said Stephen J. Kirby, Jr, Cambio's President & Founder.

About Kent FIBER Optic Systems

Kent FIBER Optic Systems, a Woman owned business with a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) Certification, provides the FIBER BROADBAND connectivity throughout Kent County, MD. Dark FIBER is the solution to meet the critical requirements of security, reliability, control, scalability, and even cost when it comes to Business. A sound and secure communications infrastructure is the foundation to support the rapidly advancing technologies which support organizational growth while at the same time improving customer and constituent satisfaction through cost effective and reliable performance.

About Cambio WiFi of Delmarva

Cambio WiFi a fixed wireless internet service provider delivering the most reliable LTE wireless broadband internet service in Rural America, utilizing high speed fiber optics and state-of-the-art equipment in the core of its network. Cambio leverages an agreement with Kent County Maryland to utilize their water towers to broadcast its signal 5-7 miles at speeds up to 90Mbps in July of 2015. It also obtained a 3.65GHz license with the FCC in November 2016 to operate in a wireless spectrum with less interference. Cambio currently has offices in Chestertown, Maryland and New York City.

CONTACT

Joseph Gillette, Chairman & CEO Cambio WiFi, 212-497-8080, joe@cambiowifi.com

SOURCE Cambio WiFi

Related Links

http://www.cambiowifi.com

