Cambium Networks, a Technology Provider for Facebook's Express Wi-Fi Platform, Expands Resources for Service Providers

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced special pricing and new resources for service providers deploying Facebook's Express Wi-Fi platform. Express Wi-Fi is an end-to-end, Software-as-a-Service platform that helps mobile, satellite operators and internet service providers manage their Wi-Fi networks and services, including helping them build, grow, operate, and monetize their network services in a sustainable and scalable way. The Express Wi-Fi platform is being used in more than 30 countries, connecting millions of people around the world.

As an official channel partner for the Express Wi-Fi platform, Cambium Networks enhances the services it provides its customers by working with service providers to accelerate Express Wi-Fi deployments. In 2020, Cambium Networks announced work with Tizeti Network Limited to expand the use of Express Wi-Fi in Africa. "We are able to deploy very affordable plans," said Kendall Ananyi, Founder and CEO at Tizeti Network Limited , Nigeria's leading public Wi-Fi operator. "We are able to achieve that by using very capital efficient equipment from Cambium Networks. Express Wi-Fi and Cambium Networks technology opened up a new market of subscribers, and we've now been able to connect more than 2,000,000 users through express Wi-Fi. Now over two million users have accessed Express Wi-Fi." View the interview with Mr. Ananyi here .

The Express Wi-Fi platform can be offered by Cambium Networks distributors supporting service providers in Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa and parts of Asia. The Cambium Networks Express Wi-Fi engagements include connectivity for public access, education and small to medium enterprises. The Express Wi-Fi program is available to:

Mobile Network Operators (MNO) looking to empower local business units to tailor solutions to their markets

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) seeking to enhance mobile plan offering with Wi-Fi hotspot access

Internet Service Providers creating communities with Wi-Fi hotspots to complement residential service

VSAT Internet Service Providers reaching remote locations with accessible Wi-Fi

"Expanding Wi-Fi access is a key element of enabling better, broader global connectivity," said David Botha, Connectivity Partnerships, Facebook. "The Express Wi-Fi platform enables service providers and operators to deliver great Wi-Fi that is both affordable for their customers and sustainable for their businesses. Our Express Wi-Fi partnership with Cambium Networks is critical to bringing faster, higher-quality and more affordable Wi-Fi to people around the world."

"With the Express Wi-Fi platform, we've seen how expanded connectivity can rapidly transform communities by connecting people and empowering local businesses," said Daran Hermans, director of product line management, Cambium Networks. "Cambium Networks provides a complete wireless fabric of fixed wireless broadband, Wi-Fi and centralized cloud management that can be rapidly deployed to improve any community."

Cambium Networks Express Wi-Fi Service Providers will now receive:

Minimize the cost to get started with special pricing on evaluation equipment

Special Wi-Fi pricing for Express Wi-Fi deployments

Cambium Care Pro technical support on access point and Express Wi-Fi setup, testing and operations

Free access to training materials

Service providers can register here to participate in offering Cambium Networks technology as a part of Express Wi-Fi deployments.

Cambium Networks' full range of solutions are available through its global network of partners .

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

