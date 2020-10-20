Cambium Networks Announces Successful 60 GHz cnWave Deployments

"With our long history of wireless innovation and product delivery, we have fundamentally shifted the economics of Wi-Fi and fixed wireless infrastructure for urban, suburban, rural, industrial and enterprise environments," said Cambium Networks President and CEO Atul Bhatnagar. "Our recent deployments around the world have proven that this new technology can dramatically increase the availability of broadband in underserved communities. It is nothing short of a breakthrough in the battle to bridge the digital divide."

Cambium's 60 GHz cnWave solution uses Facebook Connectivity's Terragraph technology and the latest 802.11ay compliant technology from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to deliver reliable, multi-gigabit internet speeds at a lower cost of ownership and faster time to market than trenching fiber. The latest addition to Cambium's multi-gigabit wireless fabric portfolio of solutions, 60 GHz cnWave is fully integrated into LINKPlanner and cnMaestro™ end-to-end cloud management that provides a bird's eye view of the entire network. The solution delivers reliable and secure connectivity for residential users, schools, enterprises, and industrial operations at a low total cost of ownership.

Malaysian communications provider YTL Communications is currently using Cambium's 60 GHz cnWave solution in its trials in Penang. This deployment will eliminate the need to trench fiber in a UNESCO heritage city while creating a new multi-gigabit wireless infrastructure.

"As the leader in IP networks in Malaysia, YTL Communications has built the country's first -- and still only -- nationwide all-4G LTE network. With that as a solid foundation, we had a great experience extending our high-speed network to schools and enterprise customers alike using Cambium wireless broadband products. We are excited to be the first in the world to deploy Cambium's 60 GHz technology to our Terragraph gigabit wireless network in Penang. Like many cities with heritage structures, fiber deployment is quite difficult, and many businesses are stuck with legacy copper wires," said Wing K. Lee, CEO of YTL Communications. "The cnWave 60 GHz solution enables a multi-gigabit wireless mesh network -- elegantly using existing structures -- that has overnight transformed existing businesses and can easily scale to future demands."

NextLink in the United States has installed cnWave in trials in Texas and shares field results.

"In our field test in Weatherford, Texas, we achieved close to 1.8 Gigabit uplink and downlink speeds using Cambium's 60 GHz cnWave solution in a single channel configuration," said Cameron Kilton, Chief Technology Officer of NextLink . "These speeds far exceed the performance we were able to achieve with previous variations of 60 GHz equipment. We are looking forward to the channel bonding feature which combines two channels to deliver even higher speeds."

AeroNet, a service provider in Puerto Rico recently completed a 60 GHz cnWave installation. The deployment brought cost-effective, multi-gigabit connectivity to a centuries-old walled city that lacked fiber connectivity.

"We chose Cambium Networks 60 GHz cnWave equipment because of our solid experience with their fixed wireless access solutions over the past 18 years. With this platform in our network, we can serve more customers with dependable gigabit speeds in more areas," said Gino Villarini, founder and president of AeroNet. "By building a fixed-wireless network based on the most advanced technologies and latest standards, we have made multi-gigabit connectivity possible."

Rapier Systems, specialists in the design, installation and support of wireless (including Wi-Fi) networks in the UK, has been testing the Cambium Networks cnWave solution. The deployment is anticipated to deliver up to 1000 Mbps in a very cost-effective manner, without the delays associated with fiber.

"Rapier Systems is a long-standing partner of Cambium Networks and we are thrilled to be the first company in the UK to integrate the 60 GHz cnWave equipment into our networks," said Richard Watson, Managing Director at Rapier Systems. "The new solution makes wireless gigabit to the home and to businesses a reality and we are absolutely thrilled to be leading the multi-gigabit connectivity revolution in the UK."

"Partners like Cambium Networks are bringing Terragraph to the market at scale," said Dan Rabinovitsj, vice president for Facebook Connectivity. "We are excited to see service providers around the world harness the power of unlicensed millimeter wave spectrum to meet the growing demand for faster, more reliable connectivity."

"We applaud Cambium Networks for their technological innovation, helping to deploy multi-gigabit connectivity worldwide with their latest 60 GHz cnWave solution," said Rahul Patel, senior vice president and general manager, connectivity at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "These field installations of 60 GHz by service providers are a great validation of the opportunity 60 GHz mmWave Fixed Wireless yields and of Cambium's cnWave product, utilizing Qualcomm Technologies' 60 GHz solutions."

