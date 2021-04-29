Cambium Networks Secures Multi-Gigabit Fixed Wireless Broadband Networks with Purpose-Built Switching Technology

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced a new family of switches that are purpose built for service provider tower deployments. Designed for multi-gigabit fixed wireless broadband network operators, the cnMatrix™ TX series of switches provides a fully integrated switching solution that simplifies deployment operations while improving network performance.

"The Cambium Networks cnMatrix TX switch packs of lot of great capabilities in one box that makes it ideal for WISP tower deployments," said Eric Ozrelic, CEO and Founder, Webformix Wireless Internet. "With GPS synchronization, flexible PoE options, dual redundant AC/DC power supplies and a fully featured Layer 2/3 switching functionality, we have what we need to offer excellent service. Policy-Based Automation and cnMaestro™ management make deployment and ongoing management of the switch and our entire network super simple."

"Our digital highway project includes connectivity for police stations, educational institutions and healthcare facilities in 116 municipalities. We needed a solution that was easy to implement and deliver outstanding performance," said Alejandro Olarte Carrillo, Profesional Universitario, Secretaria TIC, Gobernación de Cundinamarca, Colombia. "The cnMatrix TX switches had an immediate impact on our system. We improved the quality and reliability of our communication services by 85%. With management system integration, we also improved response times, reduced the number of incidents by 52%, and decreased equipment connectivity failures by 73%."

The new Cambium Networks cnMatrix TX switches offer:

Intelligent PoE with GPS synchronization with redundant dual sources and enterprise-grade, L2/L3 switching.

with GPS synchronization with redundant dual sources and enterprise-grade, L2/L3 switching. Enhanced security with Policy-Based Automation (PBA) that enhances edge security through auto segmentation, auto device profiling and auto policy enforcement. By blocking unknown devices, the switch only allows known devices to connect.

with Policy-Based Automation (PBA) that enhances edge security through auto segmentation, auto device profiling and auto policy enforcement. By blocking unknown devices, the switch only allows known devices to connect. Automation to simplify operations with plug and play self-optimizing capabilities which eliminate manual and time-consuming configuration. Automated features include algorithms and zero-touch capabilities to streamline provisioning, installation and daily operations.

with plug and play self-optimizing capabilities which eliminate manual and time-consuming configuration. Automated features include algorithms and zero-touch capabilities to streamline provisioning, installation and daily operations. A single box solution purpose built for Fixed Wireless Broadband (FWB) that replaces multiple elements for synchronization and switching along with associated cabling. Switches include dual redundant AC/DC removeable power supplies with increased power budget and management features.

"Cambium Networks has deep experience working with wireless networks, and the needs of fixed wireless broadband operators guided our development," said John Mead, Senior Director of Engineering for Cambium Networks. "cnMatrix TX switches offer Wireless ISP operators a non-blocking, fully managed, enterprise-grade L2/L3 switch portfolio, flexible and intelligent PoE and Cambium synchronization in a single-box solution that is easy to install and manage while improving network performance."

cnMatrix TX switches are available in versions with 8, 16 and 24 1Gbps ports with four 10 Gbps (SFP+) fiber ports.

Cambium Networks' full range of solutions are available through its global network of partners.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

Media Contact:

Dave Reddy

Big Valley Marketing for Cambium

+1 (650) 868-4659

[email protected]

SOURCE Cambium Networks

Related Links

https://www.cambiumnetworks.com

