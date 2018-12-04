Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar Automotive Report, Q2 2018

DUBLIN, Dec 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar Quarterly Regional Regulations and Market Growth Indicators Analysis, Q2 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This growth insight is part of an ongoing quarterly tracker that monitors the trends and the developments in the automotive market in Asia-Pacific's Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar.

It uses multi-level secondary as well as primary sources for data collation. This includes country-level official associations/federations, government authorities, country subject experts, and third-party sources (international/regional organizations). Being the emerging markets in the region, the 3 markets are of particular interest to stakeholders in the automotive industry.

While Myanmar is still in the nascent stage in terms of automotive sales, the Cambodian market is a dynamic one and Laos is a small market that faces challenges. This growth insight offers an analysis of the various trends in these countries. It discusses various market aspects with a focus on Q2 2018.

Total industry volume, segment volume share, passenger cars' sub-segment volume share, passenger car market share by brand, commercial vehicles' sub-segment volume share, commercial vehicles' market share by brand, market participant activities, launch of new models, and key regulatory developments are discussed.

Research Scope

To offer an overview of the trends and developments in the automotive market in Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar

, , and To gauge market metrics, including volumes and shares

To discuss drivers and restraints for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles and their key sub-segments

Key Issues Addressed



What is the total industry volume for Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar during the quarter?

, , and during the quarter? What are the key segments and what are their volumes and shares during Q2?

What are the volumes of the various sub-segments?

What are the competitor shares for each segment during the quarter? Which brands are the major gainers and losers?

What are the major market participant activities during the quarter?

What are the key regulatory developments during Q2?

Which new models were launched during the quarter?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

Key Findings

2 Research Methodology

Research Data Collection and Analysis Methodology

3 Myanmar

Total Industry Volume

Segment Volume Share

Passenger Cars' Sub-Segment Volume Share

Passenger Cars' Market Share by Brand

Commercial Vehicles' Sub-Segment Volume Share

Commercial Vehicles' Market Share by Brand

Market Participant Activities

New Model Launches

Key Regulatory Developments - April 2018

Key Regulatory Developments - May 2018

Key Regulatory Developments - June 2018

4 Cambodia

Total Industry Volume

Segment Volume Share

Passenger Cars' Sub-Segment Volume Share

Passenger Cars' Market Share by Brand

Commercial Vehicles' Sub-Segment Volume Share

Commercial Vehicles' Market Share by Brand

Market Participant Activities

New Model Launches

Key Regulatory Developments - April 2018

Key Regulatory Developments - May 2018

Key Regulatory Developments - June 2018

5 Laos

Total Industry Volume

Segment Volume Share

Passenger Cars' Sub-Segment Volume Share

Passenger Cars' Market Share by Brand

Commercial Vehicles' Sub-Segment Volume Share

Commercial Vehicles' Market Share by Brand

Market Participant Activities

New Model Launches

Key Regulatory Developments - May 2018

Key Regulatory Developments - June 2018

6 Conclusions and Key Takeaways

Conclusions and Key Takeaways

Legal Disclaimer

7 Appendix



