Cambria ETF Trust Converts Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (SOVB) to Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cambria ETF Trust and its investment manager, Cambria Investment Management, LP, an independent, investment advisory firm focused on quantitative asset management and alternative investments, today, converted the Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (SOVB) to the Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL). The investment strategy of the fund seeks to mitigate significant downside market risk in global ex-US equities. FAIL is listed on the CBOE BZX exchange.

Meb Faber, the fund's portfolio manager, said: "FAIL is a natural complement to our US-focused Cambria Tail Risk ETF, and provides an alternative to traditional inverse funds in hedging ex-US equity market risk."

The Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL) utilizes a quantitative approach to actively manage a portfolio of "out of the money" put options purchased on broad ex-US stock market indices. FAIL's strategy offers the potential advantage of buying more puts when volatility is low and fewer puts when volatility is high. While a portion of the fund's assets will be invested in the basket of long put option premiums, the majority of fund assets will be invested in intermediate term US Treasuries and TIPS, as well as short and intermediate term ex-US sovereign bonds. As the fund is designed to be a hedge against market declines and rising volatility, Cambria expects the fund to produce negative returns in most years with rising markets or declining volatility.

Put option: A contract that gives the buyer the right, but not obligation to purchase a security on or before a particular date at a pre-determined price from a seller.

Long put option premium: Generally refers to buying put option contracts. Buyers of put options pay what is referred to as a 'premium' when acquiring the contracts.

TIPS: Treasury Inflation Protected Securities. These are US Treasury bonds that feature principal increases with inflation and decreases with deflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index.

Prior to 3/15/2021, Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL) operated as Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (SOVB). On that date, the investment strategy and the objective also changed. Any performance prior to 3/15/2021 was achieved under the previous investment strategy.

