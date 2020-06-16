Cambria Hotels Awards New Franchise Agreements, Expands With New Groundbreakings

"Downturns can present opportunity, and Cambria's dedicated development team has been working around the clock to identify and create opportunities for our development partners during these unprecedented times," said Mark Shalala, senior vice president of development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Cambria persevered during the 2008 recession in part by providing developers with balance sheet support and filling equity gaps in projects. Similarly, we entered the COVID-19 pandemic with an extremely strong balance sheet, which has allowed us to continue to invest in the brand's growth and help drive new projects forward with incentives and capital support. We believe Cambria's robust pipeline and strong investment potential help position the brand to emerge from the current crisis even stronger than before."

"Cambria's continued growth, in today's challenging environment, showcases how the brand's strategic locations and locally inspired designs truly resonate with developers and consumers," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president of upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Cambria hotels are designed to help guests make the most of their trips, and as guests are ready to travel again, Cambria will be there to provide the experience they've come to know and love, with a heightened focus on health and wellness – helping people feel at their best."

Cambria hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, which is Choice Hotels' holistic approach to supplying franchisees and their employees with the tools they need to help Choice-branded hotels achieve superior levels of cleanliness and addressing health and safety concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative enhances existing best practice guidance for deep cleaning, disinfecting, hygiene and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.

All Cambria hotels feature upscale amenities and guilt free, little luxuries that appeal to modern travelers, including:

- Locally inspired, contemporary design and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

- Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors and custom terry.

- Multi-function meeting and event space.

- Freshly made food, local craft beers on tap, wine, specialty cocktails and small bites including to-go options and a 24/7 marketplace.

- State-of-the-art fitness centers.

There are over 50 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Phoenix and Washington, D.C., with over 80 hotels in the pipeline.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit www.choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels/.

About Cambria Hotels

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. There are over 130 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with more than 50 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing over 590,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

© 2020 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

www.choicehotels.com

