Cambria Hotels Brand Opens 40th Property in Hanover, Maryland

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The upscale Cambria Hotels brand, franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), has reached a milestone with the opening of its 40th hotel in Hanover, Md. The 122-room Cambria Hotel Arundel Mills-BWI Airport continues the brand's rapid growth in the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan region and joins three Cambria hotels currently open in College Park, Rockville, and downtown Washington, D.C. Four additional Cambria hotels are coming soon to Baltimore, Capital Heights, Ocean City, and Southwest Washington, D.C.

"In addition to the Cambria Hotels brand delivering an upscale but not uptight experience to guests, it also provides developers with a tremendous value proposition—these are the reasons why demand for Cambria continues to accelerate," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "It's especially fitting that Cambria achieve this milestone close to Choice Hotels' Rockville headquarters, where our strategy originated to expand Cambria in the most popular business and leisure destinations around the country."

Located at 7700 Milestone Parkway, the Cambria Hotel Arundel Mills-BWI Airport is situated in Anne Arundel Country, home to approximately 50,000 organizations across the government, technology, healthcare, construction, hospitality, retail, and agriculture sectors. Major employers in the area include Fort Meade, the National Security Agency, Rockwell Collins ARINC, and Lockheed Martin. The hotel is minutes away from the Arundel Mills Mall, Baltimore-Washington International (BWI) Thurgood Marshall Airport, which experiences more than 25 million passengers traveling through annually, and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland.

The hotel features several upscale amenities that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting, and plush bedding

Onsite dining featuring freshly made food, local craft beer, wine, specialty cocktails, and small bites at Aerobar

Multi-function meeting space

Locally inspired aeronautical-themed design

State-of-the-art fitness center

The Cambria Hotel Arundel Mills-BWI Airport was developed in collaboration with Somerset Construction Company and USA Management II, Inc.

"Whether it's the nation's capital, the city of Baltimore, Annapolis, or the area's countless major attractions, there's no shortage of reasons to visit the region," said Neil Greenberg, COO, Somerset Construction Company. "We're thrilled to open the 40th Cambria Hotel and can't wait for business and leisure travelers alike to experience the hotel's distinct upscale experience."

About Cambria Hotels

The Cambria® Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, New York City, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. There are 40 Cambria properties open across the United States, and over 100 hotels open or in the pipeline in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 6,900 hotels, representing more than 560,000 rooms in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2018, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

