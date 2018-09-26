Cambria Hotels Expands Presence in Twin Cities with Groundbreaking of Third Location

Located at 8001 28th Avenue South, the hotel is adjacent to the Mall of America, the largest mall in North America, which offers guests access to top-notch retail, dining, and entertainment options. The property is also within walking distance to the Light Rail and near the corporate offices of Best Buy, Ecolab, General Mills, Target, UnitedHealth Group, and U.S. Bancorp. As its name suggests, the new Cambria property is a five-minute drive from the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.

"With more than 38 million people traveling through the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport annually, this Cambria hotel will serve as a gateway to the Twin Cities' rich arts and culture as well as the region's thriving corporate environment," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Cambria hotels are designed to exceed the expectations of modern travelers with tailored amenities and locally inspired design that allow guests to maximize their time on the road, especially in such a vibrant city like Minneapolis."

The new Cambria Hotel Minneapolis-Saint Paul Airport will feature several upscale amenities, including:

Immersive spa-like bathrooms

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms with plush bedding

State-of-the-art fitness center and indoor pool

4,000 square-feet of multi-function meeting space

Onsite dining featuring local cuisine, craft beer, wine, specialty cocktails, and small bites

Locally inspired design

Ceres Enterprises, LLC will manage the hotel and the Orlean Company will collaborate on the development.

"The groundbreaking of the Cambria Hotel Minneapolis-Saint Paul represents an exciting next step in the journey to bring our fourth Cambria hotel to life," said David Crisafi, president, Ceres Enterprises, LLC. "We've witnessed how guests love the contemporary essentials infused throughout our Cambria hotels and know this will be another great property that fits our portfolio perfectly."

"The start of construction on the Cambria Hotel Minneapolis-Saint Paul marks another milestone in strengthening our portfolio and our relationship with Choice Hotels. We're thrilled to be a part of the Cambria brand's growth story and look forward to bringing another outstanding property to fruition," said David Orlean, president, Orlean Company.

