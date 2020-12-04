Cambria Hotels Makes A Splash In Sunshine State With Madeira Beach Debut

"Between leisure travel opportunities and the rise in remote-access technology, what better way to take advantage of remote work and virtual learning than by sitting on a rooftop pool deck with panoramic views of sunny Madeira Beach," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Ideal for staycations or as a warm destination on a road trip this winter, the Cambria Hotel St. Petersburg – Madeira Beach Marina offers approachable indulgences guests desire and convenient proximity to fantastic area beaches, including St. Pete Beach, ranked among Tripadvisor's 'Top 25 Beaches' in the United States. The hotel also features design forward elements inspired by the legend of John LeVeque, the first western settler of the area who buried treasure on the beach — befitting of the treasure guests will see hidden throughout the hotel's artwork. Guests are sure to feel like they have discovered gold when staying at this oasis."

Situated at 15015 Madeira Way, the 125-room Cambria Hotel St. Petersburg – Madeira Beach Marina is conveniently located in Madeira Beach Town Center, near leisure attractions such as John's Pass Village & Boardwalk, the Salvador Dali Museum, War Veterans Memorial Park, and Clearwater Marine Aquarium, which is home to Winter, star of the "Dolphin Tale" movies. There are several scenic beaches within walking distance, including Madeira Beach, Archibald Beach Park and Redington Beach, in addition to the nearby St. Pete Beach. The property's location also provides easy access to major area employers and company headquarters, including the Home Shopping Network, Spectrum, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and the University of South Florida.

The hotel features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Rooftop bar with picturesque Gulf Coast views, as well as a rooftop infinity pool.

Newly designed marina with boat slips available for guests to dock their boat, so they can go right from the Gulf Coast to the hotel.

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding, including some rooms with private balconies overlooking the water.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

On-site dining featuring freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options now.

Multi-function, indoor-outdoor meeting and event spaces.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

Electric bikes for guests to explore the 75-mile Pinellas Bike Trail.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.

The Cambria Hotel St. Petersburg – Madeira Beach Marina is the brand's third Florida location, joining the Cambria Hotel Ft. Lauderdale Airport South & Cruise Port and the Cambria Hotel Miami Airport – Blue Lagoon. There are currently over 50 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. The upscale brand participates in Choice's award-winning loyalty program, Choice Privileges, which offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences.

