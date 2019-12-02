Cambria Opens Third Hotel In Phoenix Metropolitan Area

The hotel is situated at 222 E. Portland St. in downtown Phoenix's arts and culture district, with easy access to the Phoenix Convention Center, the Children's Museum of Phoenix, the George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, Sky Harbor International Airport and the Arizona Science Center. Major amusement parks including Big Surf waterpark, the LEGOLAND Discovery Center and Castles N' Coasters are also within short driving distance.

"Phoenix is the fastest-growing of America's five largest cities, making it another ideal location for Cambria as the brand approaches the end of another defining year," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Conveniently located in the lively Roosevelt Row Arts District, guests are equally close to the city's corporate epicenter and thriving arts scene. The Cambria Hotel Downtown Phoenix captures the area's creative, innovation-driven culture and is sure to provide experience-hungry travelers with the unique atmosphere and little luxuries they seek."

The Cambria Hotel Downtown Phoenix Convention Center features unique and upscale amenities that appeal to modern guests, including:

A spacious rooftop, featuring ample event space, a pool with cabanas and bar, and 360-degree views of the surrounding city.

Poppy, the hotel's onsite restaurant dining featuring globally inspired dishes made with local ingredients, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails.

Spa-style bathrooms.

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

Multi-function meeting and event space.

The hotel is managed by Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LCC, an award-winning, lifestyle-oriented hotel management company, and was developed by True North Studio, LLC, a local firm with multiple projects nearby that will enhance the Roosevelt Row Arts District and downtown Phoenix.

There are 49 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities, like Chicago; Dallas; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tennessee; New York; Phoenix; and Washington, D.C. The brand is on pace for a record-breaking openings year in 2019 with properties in top-tier markets, including soon-to-open properties in Anaheim, California and Bloomington, Minnesota. In addition, Cambria's pipeline of more than 80 hotels makes it one of the top hotel brands expanding in North America, as recently ranked by Top Hotel News.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit www.choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels/.

About Cambria® Hotels

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 125 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with nearly 50 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels ®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 575,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited-service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Oxford Hotels & Resorts

Oxford Hotels & Resorts, a wholly owned affiliate of Oxford Capital Group, is an award-winning full-service hotel management company with a longtime track record in the investment, development, ownership and management of lifestyle-oriented hotels, resorts and conference centers primarily in major metro markets within the United States. Oxford has a growing national collection of lifestyle hotel brands that include Cass, Essex, Felix, Godfrey, Julian and LondonHouse. It also has a growing collection of restaurants, rooftops, bars and pool centric food & beverage venues including About Last Knife (ALK), I|O Rooftop, LH Rooftop, Ruka, Spa Boutique, SX Sky Bar and WTR. Many of Oxford's recent projects have been pure play independent hotels. The Company has also successfully executed both soft brand and hard brand hotels with the major international chains including Carlson/Radisson, Choice Hotels, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, Langham, Marriott and Wyndham.

About True North Studio

True North Studio is a real estate development company based in the monOrchid, a landmark arts and mixed-use building in the heart of the Roosevelt Row Arts District in downtown Phoenix, Arizona. The Cambria hotel is one component of True North Studio's mixed-use developments between Central Avenue to 3rd Street, and Roosevelt to Moreland Streets at Hance Park. Projects within the development include hotels, restaurants, art galleries, creative office, and commercial retail as part of historically preserved and adaptively reused properties, as well as the infill of vacant lots. These projects will contribute to the fabric of the diverse Roosevelt Row Arts District and amplify the revitalization of downtown Phoenix.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated developments and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability, cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, development@choicehotels.com .

© 2019 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.choicehotels.com

