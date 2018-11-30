Cambria to Transfer Three Funds to Cboe BZX Exchange

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Investment Management, LP, an innovative provider of active and passive ETFs, today announced that it will transfer the listing of three Cambria ETFs from the NYSE Arca to the Cboe BZX Exchange on or about December 17, 2018.

Current shareholders of these Cambria ETFs are not required to take any action, nor is the transfer expected to have any effect on the trading of fund shares.

The following ETFs are transferring to the Cboe BZX Exchange:

Cambria ETF Ticker Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF SYLD Cambria Global Value ETF GVAL Cambria Global Momentum ETF GMOM

About Cambria Investment Management, LP

Cambria Investment Management, LP, based in Los Angeles, California, is a SEC registered investment management firm employing a disciplined multi-asset, global quantitative research process. Cambria provides investment management services to high net worth individuals and institutions through separately managed accounts, private funds, and public exchange-traded funds. Global diversification through asset allocation, coupled with prudent risk management, is the foundation of Cambria's investment philosophy. www.cambriainvestments.com and www.cambriafunds.com. Cambria Investment Management, LP serves as an advisor to the Cambria ETF Trust.

The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co., which is not affiliated with Cambria Investment Management, LP or any of its affiliates.

Investor Contact:

1-855-ETF-INFO or www.cambriafunds.com

To determine if this Fund is an appropriate investment for you, carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expense before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's full or summary prospectus which may be obtained by calling 855-383-4636 (ETF INFO) or visiting our website at www.cambriafunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing or sending money.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

SOURCE Cambria Investment Management, LP

