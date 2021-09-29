Cambrian Asset Management Unveils New Website as Systematic Bitcoin and Ethereum Trusts Go Live

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrian Asset Management, Inc. ("Cambrian"), a quantitative investment firm specializing in digital assets, today revealed its new website as part of the firm's planned offering of the Cambrian Bitcoin Systematic Trust and the Cambrian Ethereum Systematic Trust (the "Trusts") to investors. The Trusts will begin accepting initial subscriptions on October 1, 2021.

Cambrian's website, www.cambrianasset.com, was updated to include details regarding the firm's investment strategy, team of professionals, and investors, with specific tabs dedicated to the Trusts – the first of their kind and designed for institutional and accredited individual investors with existing or seeking exposure to Bitcoin or Ethereum.

In addition to its optimized layout, the website also provides investors with comprehensive overviews of both Trusts, including performance, systematic approach, fund details, and additional resources. Qualified accredited investors can subscribe to the Trusts, which require an initial minimum investment of $50,000 in cash or in-kind, directly on the firm's website.

"We are incredibly pleased to share the new website with current and prospective investors today," said Tony Fenner-Leitao, President of Cambrian. "With the launch of our Bitcoin Systematic Trust and Ethereum Systematic Trust in the coming days, we felt it was crucial to present clear and consistent communications regarding our approach to investing. As we continue to grow the business, expanding our suite of offerings and information for investors will be a key priority for us."

The Trusts feature an actively managed systematic strategy, which aims to manage downside risks and maintain substantial upside potential while seeking to defer taxable events for their investors.

About Cambrian Asset Management, Inc.

Cambrian Asset Management, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is a digital asset investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area that manages private funds of digital assets for investors including high net worth individuals, family offices, institutional investors and non-profits. The Firm employs a quantitative, data-driven approach designed to generate superior risk-adjusted returns uncorrelated to other asset classes. Cambrian's senior team has complementary and deep experience in technology, finance, and science. Cambrian's backers include founders or principals from notable quantitative, hedge fund, venture capital, and technology firms such as Renaissance Technologies, First Round Capital, and Google. For more information, visit: https://www.cambrianasset.com/ .

