Cambrian Biopharma announces $60M in financing to develop a pipeline of companies and therapeutics to treat diseases of aging, coupled with a unique operational strategy

Cambrian Biopharma announces $60M in funding to develop pipeline of companies, therapeutics to treat diseases of aging Tweet this

Cambrian is embracing the idea of a "DisCo," which works like a hub-and-spoke model to develop a family of companies, allowing them to thrive by building expert teams in drug discovery, development, clinical trials, finance, and market analysis as a shared resource for each pipeline company to use.

Cambrian scientists are targeting the "Nine Hallmarks of Aging," including cellular senescence, sustained tissue inflammation and mitochondrial dysfunction. They are leveraging breakthroughs in fields that include immunology, genomics, and epigenetics, and technologies that range from gene editing to new stem cell therapies.

"Over the next decade, Cambrian aims to detect and prevent aging-related diseases before they take root," said James Peyer, CEO and Co-Founder of Cambrian. "Much like scientists were able to prevent and reverse lethal diseases like smallpox and polio in the 20th century, we are inspired to lay the foundation for conquering today's most devastating diseases at the onset of the 21st century."

Peyer co-founded Cambrian along with seasoned biotech investor and entrepreneur Christian Angermayer, who serves as Cambrian's chairman. While in stealth mode, the company raised $60 million from a syndicate of long-term investors including Angermayer's Apeiron Investment Group, Future Ventures, Catalio Capital Management, Brent Saunders, Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital and others. Peyer and Angermayer are joined on Cambrian's Board of Directors by Maryanna Saenko, Partner at Future Ventures, and Marty Chavez, the former CFO of Goldman Sachs, as a Board Observer.

To date, Cambrian has 14 novel therapies under development within its stable of companies. The first of these to be disclosed is Sensei Bio, which has as its lead therapeutic product candidate a genetically engineered bacteriophage vaccine that has already demonstrated promising data in a Phase 1/2 human clinical trial of patients with late-stage head and neck cancer. "We are proud to announce that with Sensei, there was a $600 million longevity IPO this year," said Peyer, "you just haven't heard of it yet."

Contact:



Ben Mills

[email protected]

(917)-477-3894

Stuart Goldstein

[email protected]

(201)-681-0618

cambrianbio.com

SOURCE Cambrian Biopharma

Related Links

https://www.cambrianbio.com/

