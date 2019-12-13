Cambria's 50th And Largest Hotel Opens In Anaheim, California

"It's been a phenomenal year for Cambria Hotels — in addition to expanding in city centers nationwide and achieving our 50th hotel milestone, the brand received top ratings from guests and corporate travel buyers alike , all while growing its pipeline to one of the largest in North America," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "The Cambria Hotel & Suites Anaheim Resort Area offers outstanding, family-friendly amenities that befit its status as a neighbor to 'the happiest place on Earth.' We're especially pleased that Cambria's 50th hotel is also its largest and signals our commitment to bringing Cambria Hotels to the most in-demand locations from coast to coast."

The newly constructed Cambria Hotel & Suites Anaheim Resort Area features numerous unique amenities on-property that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Family-friendly outdoor activities, including a 30,000-square-foot waterpark, outdoor movie wall, sport court, barbecue areas, fire pits, and a putting green.

Versatile accommodations, from kid-friendly suites with bunk beds and two showers to accommodate families of all sizes, to guest rooms tailored to the sophisticated tastes of adults and business travelers.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

All-season indoor/outdoor bar overlooking the waterpark, offering food, local craft beer, wine, specialty cocktails and small bites.

Daily hot breakfast included.

Interior design that emphasizes ocean hues, corals and palms.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

Located at 101 E Katella Ave., the Cambria hotel in Anaheim is just a few minutes from the main gate of Disneyland Resort. Guests can easily walk or drive to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, which draw over 28 million annual visitors and employ more than 30,000 people. The hotel is adjacent to several fast-casual dining options which are easy to dine-in or grab-and-go, including Starbucks, Habit Burger, Jersey Mike's, Yogurtland, California Fish Grill, Luna Grill and Ono Hawaiian BBQ. Hotel guests have convenient access to the Anaheim Convention Center, Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Honda Center and the American Sports Center, and can catch a train to downtown Los Angeles or Pacific coast beaches from the nearby Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center.

Nexus Development Corporation developed the Cambria Hotel & Suites Anaheim Resort Area, the first Choice-branded hotel in their portfolio.

"We couldn't be more excited to work with Choice Hotels to debut the Cambria Anaheim Resort," said Cory Alder, president, Nexus Development Corporation. "Given the hotel's location, we wanted to create a family-oriented environment that guests could use as a base camp after a long day of exploring Southern California or the theme parks. Choice enthusiastically supported our vision and we're excited for guests to experience all it has to offer."

The Cambria brand has achieved a record-breaking openings year and currently has 50 hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities like Chicago; Dallas; Houston; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tennessee; New York; Phoenix; and Washington, D.C. In addition, Cambria's pipeline of nearly 80 hotels makes it one of the top hotel brands expanding in North America, as recently ranked by Top Hotel News.

About Cambria® Hotels

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 125 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with 50 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels ®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 575,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited-service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Nexus Development Corporation

Founded in 1981, Nexus Development Corporation is a full-service real estate development firm with offices in Santa Ana, California and Phoenix, Arizona. Nexus utilizes the experience of its highly talented team in the development of a diverse range of real estate product types. Nexus has been successful developing and constructing all major types of projects, including large, suburban office buildings, power-center/neighborhood retail centers, industrial/high tech buildings, hotels, senior living developments, mini-storage facilities, high density multi-family residential (condominium and rental), and other mixed-use projects. For more information, please visit www.nexusd.com.

