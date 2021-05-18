Cambridge Healthcare Research appoints Head of Operations Rich McLean, formerly Head of European Operations at Amazon

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 winners of the Queen's Award for Enterprise Cambridge Healthcare Research (CHR), and its market research division Vox.Bio, announces the appointment of Rich McLean as Head of Operations.

Rich offers the group a vast amount of experience in operations leadership from his time at Amazon as Head of European Operations and Global Strategic Excellence, the LGC Group as Director of Global Operations, and from his time at Pfizer as a senior project and people leader in R&D.

Commenting on the appointment, CHR CEO Chris Stevenson said, "It is great news that Rich has joined us. Our growing organisation and our clients rightly expect the very best services, and with Rich's help CHR will continue to evolve and enhance the operational services we offer. This is a key part of our goal to deliver the most effective recommendations to our clients so that their strategic decision making is based upon an accurate and insightful understanding of how their markets are changing. Increasingly, our ability to understand and analyse large amounts of data, to work effectively and efficiently within boundaries that allow us to work for multiple clients across multiple therapeutic areas, some of which overlap, means that we need high quality IT and operations that support the best data security. Rich will continue our drive to ensure we have the best systems in place."

Rich will also be working with Steve Scott, Head of Finance, on the implementation of effective governance, risk and control frameworks in addition to his focus on partnering across business functions to develop the right strategic direction for HR, Technology, Operations, Finance and Business Excellence.

A talented leader, Rich has heavy-weight experience in managing large-scale teams across operational support and development services as evidenced in his roles at Amazon and LGC. His time at Pfizer as a senior project and people leader, pushing innovative pharmaceutical sciences through R&D and pre-clinical to full development and commercialisation, makes him a perfect fit for CHR in our mission to empower our clients to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. Beyond pharma, Rich spent four years at the LCG Group, a global leader in the life science tools sector, providing mission critical components to customers across clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical, research & government, food and other applied markets.

In addition to his commercial experience, Rich is passionate about development and education, with his charitable work at Cambridge Science Centre and his Directorship at West Suffolk College.

About Cambridge Healthcare Research

Cambridge Healthcare Research is a management consultancy providing strategic decision support to the pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer healthcare industries. Working closely with clients on asset commercialisation, product strategy and future opportunities, CHR enables its partners to navigate difficult commercial decisions, mapping their position in complex markets, and outlining the impact of competitor activities, intent and capabilities on their success. Vox.Bio is CHR's dynamic healthcare market research agency, re-thinking healthcare market research to delivering meaningful insights to clients in pharmaceutical, consumer health and medical device industries.

The team is passionate about healthcare and medical innovation, and its evaluation of market dynamics – combined with a targeted understanding of key trends in the prescriber, regulator and payer environments – equips their clients to make the right decisions from an optimally informed position.

In 2020, CHR won The Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade. The team spans global healthcare markets, with offices in Cambridge and London as well as consultants located across Europe, Asia and North America.

