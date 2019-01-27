Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center Receives Accreditation From Joint Commission International



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813225/CMRC.jpg )



This re-accreditation enforces and embraces CMRC's present extent of affiliations with best-in-class universal authorities and foundations, including an association with the Spaulding Rehabilitation Network, a Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital, and Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities - for which requires an exceptional commitment for providing exceptional quality improvements.

Speaking on the recent recognition, Dr. Howard S. Podolsky, Group Chief Executive Officer of CMRC, stated, "Our triennial Joint Commission International (JCI) reaccreditation represents a very significant milestone in the quality and patient safety journey for Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center. Once again, achieving the Gold Seal from JCI is an incredible testimony to the outstanding care we provide to our patients and their families. This accomplishment is a true endorsement of our patient-centric culture; where we place the patient and their family at the center of everything we do to facilitate and enhance the healing journey of our patients. As the Group CEO, on behalf of the Board of Directors, I am extremely proud of, once again, achieving this incredible level of success as we endeavor to provide world-class care, to every patient, every day."

With 180 beds across the United Arab Emirates shared among two home feeling facilities in Abu Dhabi and in Al Ain, CMRC serves a wide range of rehabilitation services including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language therapy, hydrotherapy and respiratory therapy. Patients requiring care have regularly endured strokes, brain injuries, musculoskeletal injuries, and neurological conditions, as well as congenital conditions.

CMRC is supervised by international healthcare investment specialists TVM Capital Healthcare . TVM encourage the development of a better future by providing world class facilities, with patient-core strategies that revitalize comfort and hope into societies and communities by bringing such global services into MENA, Southeast Asia, and Turkey.

Contact: Amr Abohashish, aabohashish@cmrc.ae

SOURCE Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center (CMRC)