Cambridge Pixel Unveils Dual Redundant HPx-346D Analogue to ASTERIX CAT-240 Radar Converter

CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Pixel, a developer of radar display, tracking and recording sub-systems (www.cambridgepixel.com), has expanded its range of radar interfacing hardware with the introduction of its dual redundant HPx-346D analogue to ASTERIX CAT-240 radar video converter.

The dual network HPx-346D card converts analogue radar signals from most legacy radars into an ASTERIX CAT-240 network data stream for output simultaneously to twin networks. This capability provides redundancy against network failure in applications where radar surveillance data is critical to a navigation, command & control (C2), warship electronic chart display and information system (WECDIS/ECDIS) or coastal surveillance system.

David Johnson, CEO, Cambridge Pixel, said: "The launch of our dual network HPx-346D legacy to CAT-240 converter is driven by demand for dual redundancy among our naval and coastal surveillance customers. It is also further evidence that the display of radar is increasingly moving up the supply chain and becoming a mission critical part of modern navigation and command & control systems."

"With the second network interface on the HPx-346D module our customers now have the option to output the CAT-240 data to twin networks at the same time or to configure the card to output to a single network and then switch over automatically in the event of a network failure," added David Johnson. "Whichever option is selected dual redundancy is achieved."

The HPx-346D supports a wide variety of signal types and input voltages allowing connection to a diverse range of commercial and military radar types including those from Furuno, JRC, Hensoldt/Kelvin Hughes, Koden, Kongsberg, Raytheon, Sperry and Terma. The HPx-346 accepts radar video, trigger and azimuth signals in the form of ACP/ARP. The card also supports radars with collision avoidance ARPA (automatic radar plotting aid) displays.

Both the dual channel HPx-346D and single channel HPx-346 cards are small form factor modules that can be configured as standalone radar processors with the card installed within existing equipment or supplied in a compact enclosure. The cards require only a DC power supply and are ideal for interfacing legacy radars to modern network-based display systems.

Cambridge Pixel's HPx-346D data converter is part of a family of radar acquisition and processing components that provide system integrators with a powerful toolkit to build server and client display systems. The company's world-leading SPx suite of software libraries and applications provide highly flexible, ready-to-run software products or 'modules-of-expertise' for radar scan conversion, visualisation, radar video distribution, target tracking, sensor fusion, plot extraction and clutter processing.

Cambridge Pixel's radar technology is used in naval, air traffic control, vessel traffic, commercial shipping, security, surveillance and airborne radar applications. Its systems have been implemented in mission critical applications with companies such as BAE Systems, Frontier Electronic Systems, Lockheed Martin, Barco Defence, Blighter Surveillance Systems, Exelis, Kelvin Hughes, Navtech Radar, Raytheon, Royal Thai Air Force, Saab, Hanwha, Sofresud and Tellumat.

