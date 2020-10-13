Cambridge Research & Development Offers New Sanitizing Technology for Licensing – ‘Self-Sanitizing Door Control System’ to Combat Pathogenic Community Spread

NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Research & Development (CRD – https://cambridgerad.com/) recently announced a licensing opportunity involving its proprietary Self-Sanitizing Door Control System (SSDCS). The SSDCS is a door-opening system that allows door handles and push bars to be disinfected with UV-C light after every use. SSDCS can be used at both entrances and exits, with application of the UV-C light built right into the door design. UV-C light is a proven disinfectant and is seeing increasing use during the pandemic. It is fast-acting unlike metal coatings (require hours to reach safe levels) or sprays (require constant reapplication).

"This is an excellent time to license high-tech solutions to help combat the pandemic; especially solutions that use powerful, environmentally friendly techniques like UV-C," said Ken Steinberg, CEO of Cambridge Research & Development. "Both people and businesses are looking for inexpensive, easy fixes to help keep their customers and employees safe. And UV-C disinfection is the way to go. It's thoroughly studied, so we know it's reliable, and it's relatively inexpensive. Best of all, viruses and bacteria never grow immune to the approach."

Self-Sanitizing Door Control System: The Advantages of Light

Currently, there are three established approaches to disinfection that can deactivate and kill pathogens like COVID-19: chemical, biological, and physical (light, sound, pressure, etc.). Chemical disinfectants are the most commonly used, but they have significant drawbacks. Viruses and bacteria all have a wide range of biological defenses and characteristics, and each reacts to chemicals differently. In fact, some pathogens are only temporarily disabled by chemicals and may develop resistances to chemical agents altogether.

UV-C light is the only disinfectant known to completely incapacitate up to 99.98% of microbial agents (with full 30-second exposure, based on a commissioned Resinnoova Laboratories study). Applications and uses of the SSDCS tech include:

Businesses and office buildings

High-traffic public buildings like hospitals, schools, airports, etc.

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities

Military housing and commissaries

Essential personnel locations: police, fire, EMTs, and others

To see a complete list of SSDCS specs, or to learn more about the other fascinating technology coming out of the Cambridge Research & Development labs, visit them online at www.cambridgerad.com.

About Cambridge Research & Development

A design and research lab, Cambridge R&D innovates, curates and maturates ideas until they become unique solutions. Combining expertise from engineering, business, and scientific fields to create strategic answers that invent new niches or fill existing market voids, Cambridge R&D has worked in cybersecurity, haptics, robotics, medical devices, ammunition, fire safety, transportation, carbon sequestration, and much more. And for those who seek to take their own brilliant ideas to the market, it is important to remember that the innovation, design, patenting, creation and implementation path is a long and complicated journey. Cambridge R&D is prepared to walk it with you. Contact them for more information: www.cambridgerad.com.

