Cambridge Technology Inc Achieves AWS SaaS Competency Status

Achieving the AWS SaaS Competency differentiates Cambridge Technology as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that possess deep domain expertise in both of the following core SaaS categories – Design Services, and Builders. APN Consulting Partners in the Design Services category, have expertise in designing and implementing complex cloud-native SaaS solutions with AWS infrastructure. APN Consulting Partners in the Builders category, have deep expertise in building cloud-native SaaS applications via software development. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise in designing and building SaaS solutions seamlessly on AWS.

Cambridge Technology is proud to be one of the first APN partners to achieve AWS SaaS Competency status," said Nitin Tyagi, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Solutions. "Our team has been helping companies achieve their SaaS goals for over a decade by leveraging our agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that Cambridge Technology and AWS provides."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Cambridge Technology has been helping both large & small enterprises build Cloud based SaaS applications/mobility platforms. As an end to end service provider, our capabilities in Artificial intelligence and Big Data; complement our SaaS offerings & provide customers technology edge to ensure they have a game-winning strategy in place. We are proud to be part of this inaugural class of AWS SaaS competency program and are pleased to recognize AWS for listening to its customers and its partners by developing this competency on its platform.

About Cambridge Technology - Cambridge Technology (CT) is a global business & technology services company. Recognized as a thought leader & innovator of enterprise solutions, we help companies transform their applications to a SaaS platform, and into AI-first Businesses by leveraging the Cloud, Application Development (SaaS) and Big Data. Regardless of the industry, CT offers cutting-edge cloud-based solutions custom-made to improve the way things are done.

