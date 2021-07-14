Cambridge Wilkinson Announces Transaction Close: $265 Million for ESG Focused Specialty Finance Company

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Wilkinson is pleased to announce that our client, an Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) mission-oriented specialty finance company, has closed a $265MM transaction which includes equity, debt, and mezzanine capital in order to scale their platform.

Our client specializes in financing ESG projects in areas such as renewable energy, waste to energy projects, food and agriculture, carbon reduction/remediation, and energy efficiency. Their ability to tap underserved projects and developers will contribute towards the goal of a carbon neutral economy.

"We at Cambridge Wilkinson are proud of our ability to help scale ESG and women-led businesses like this client, by attracting not only capital but strategic partners as well. Women-led businesses like this company and ESG companies of all types, continue to be a top priority for us to raise capital around. We have an incredible amount of demand from our equity and credit investors looking for ESG investments." says Rob Bolandian, Partner and Global Head of Investment Banking at Cambridge Wilkinson.

Our wide network of investors are consistently looking for ESG opportunities / investments that can range from equity, debt, infrastructure project financing, lines of credit, and asset portfolio sales from $25MM- $5BLN.

About us:

Cambridge Wilkinson is a leading global investment bank with the speed, connections and confidence to get deals done. With a focus on middle market companies, we arrange debt and equity capital raises from $25 million to $5 billion and advise on mergers and acquisitions. We bring deep experience working with specialty finance institutions and real estate entities, as well as businesses spanning a variety of other industries. We offer unique access to a broad network capital sources including large family offices, credit funds, banks, non-bank credit groups, insurance companies, private equity, sovereigns and endowments.

Representative transactions include prior experience of firm members. All securities assignments are completed through Avalon Securities, Ltd. a FINRA member and SEC registered broker-dealer.

