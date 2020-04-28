Camden National Corporation Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CAMDEN, Maine, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company"), a $4.6 billion bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine, reported net income for the first quarter of 2020 of $13.5 million, a decrease of 5% compared to the first quarter of 2019, and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.89, a decrease of 2% over the same period. For the first quarter of 2020, the Company's return on average assets was 1.21% and return on average equity was 11.30%.

"These are unprecedented times – in just a few weeks, our focus shifted from working towards our long-term operational and financial goals to one that is focused on the next several quarters," said Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We entered this uncertain social and economic period in a strong financial position, which we fortified during the first quarter by adding about $1.4 million to our allowance for loan losses."

Dufour reported the Company's response to the pandemic has been focused on its employees, customers and communities. "I'm extremely proud of the Camden National team and our quick response to this health crisis," he said. "In a matter of weeks, we transitioned over half of our employees to work from home, instituted a debt relief program to support customers impacted by COVID-19, and successfully rolled-out the Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program to hundreds of businesses in need. The critical role banking plays for our customers and communities is magnified during times like these, and I feel very fortunate to see first-hand the actions the team has taken to serve our customers, communities and each other during these difficult times."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

First quarter 2020 net income of $13.5 million decreased 5% compared to the first quarter of 2019 and 11% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by higher provision expense

decreased 5% compared to the first quarter of 2019 and 11% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by higher provision expense Loans and loans held for sale grew 3% in the first quarter of 2020

First quarter 2020 net interest margin of 3.08% decreased 10 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2019 and 4 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2019

Delayed implementation of the new accounting guidance for expected credit losses, commonly referred to as "CECL"

Strong asset quality as of March 31, 2020 , however, first quarter 2020 provision for credit losses increased $1.0 million over the first quarter of 2019 and $1.6 million over the fourth quarter of 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

, however, first quarter 2020 provision for credit losses increased over the first quarter of 2019 and over the fourth quarter of 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic At March 31, 2020 , the allowance for loan losses was 0.84% of total loans and 2.6 times non-performing loans

, the allowance for loan losses was 0.84% of total loans and 2.6 times non-performing loans Repurchased 217,031 shares of the Company's common stock in the first quarter of 2020 before suspending repurchases in March to prioritize capital preservation during the COVID-19 pandemic

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Assets. Total assets increased 4% since December 31, 2019 to $4.6 billion at March 31, 2020. The increase was driven by: (i) loan growth, including loans held for sale, of $78.6 million, or 3%; (ii) an increase in other assets of $72.1 million, primarily driven by an increase in interest rate swaps and related collateral; and (iii) an increase in investment balances of $43.4 million.

In the first quarter of 2020, commercial real estate and commercial loan portfolios each grew 5%, driving net loan growth, while the consumer and home equity loan portfolio decreased 2%, and the residential mortgage loan portfolio decreased 1%.

In the first quarter of 2020, the Company originated $156.3 million of residential mortgages and sold 44% of its production to the secondary market. In comparison, in the first and fourth quarter of 2019, the Company originated $86.4 million and $182.5 million, respectively, of residential mortgages. Refinance activity was 61% of residential mortgage production for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 31% and 50% for the first and fourth quarter of 2019, respectively.

Deposits and Borrowings. Deposits increased 1% since December 31, 2019 to $3.6 billion at March 31, 2020. In the first quarter of 2020, savings and money market deposits grew 2% and certificates of deposit grew 4%, while checking account and brokered deposits each decreased 1%. The decrease in checking account balances was primarily driven by certain large depositors' balances reducing interest checking balances by $20.7 million. The Company did not see its normal core deposit1 outflows in the first quarter of 2020, likely because of changes in customer behavior due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 89% at March 31, 2020, compared to 87% at December 31, 2019 and 85% at March 31, 2019.

Total borrowings increased $83.0 million since December 31, 2019 to $420.9 million at March 31, 2020. In the first quarter of 2020, we entered into two interest rate swaps to lock in $50.0 million of three-year funding at 0.71% and $50.0 million of ten-year funding at 0.86%. Each interest rate swap was designated as a cash flow hedge for accounting purposes.

Shareholders' Equity. The Company's capital strategy shifted during the first quarter of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic spread and growing uncertainty mounted as to its impact on the global, national and local economies. Through early-March 2020, the Company had repurchased 217,031 shares of its common stock at a cost of $8.0 million. In mid-March 2020, the Company suspended repurchasing shares of its common stock.

The Company enters this period of economic uncertainty well-positioned from a capital perspective. At March 31, 2020, the Company's capital position was well in excess of regulatory requirements, including a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.81%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.56%, common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.27%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.53%. Additionally, at March 31, 2020, the Company's common equity ratio was 10.72%, and tangible common equity ratio1 was 8.78%.

In March 2020, the Company announced a cash dividend to shareholders of $0.33 per share, an increase of 10% compared to a year ago. The cash dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of April 15, 2020, and shareholders will begin receiving payments on April 30, 2020. As of March 31, 2020, the Company's annualized dividend yield was 4.20%, based on Camden National's closing share price of $31.45, as reported by NASDAQ.

ASSET QUALITY

The Company enters into these unprecedented times with very strong asset quality. As of March 31, 2020, non-performing assets were 0.23% of total assets and past due loans were 0.24% of total loans. In comparison, at December 31, 2019, non-performing assets were 0.25% of total assets and past due loans were 0.17% of total loans. For the first quarter of 2020, net charge-offs (annualized) were 0.05% of average loans, compared to 0.09% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 0.03% for the first quarter of 2019.

In March 2020, the Company offered temporary debt relief to business and retail customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Generally, the terms of the internal temporary debt relief program provided customers with 90 to 180 days of payment deferral.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") was signed into law in March 2020. The CARES Act provided certain companies with optional temporary relief from applying the current expected credit losses model, commonly referred to as "CECL." The Company chose to delay its implementation of CECL under the terms of the CARES Act to allow its internal resources to focus on and prioritize the roll-out of its temporary debt relief program and the SBA Paycheck Protection Program. As such, the reported allowance for credit losses and related provision expense for the first quarter of 2020 was accounted for under the incurred loss model. Under the terms of the CARES Act, we are permitted to delay our compliance with CECL until the earlier of (i) the date on which the national emergency concerning the COVID-19 pandemic that the President of the United States declared on March 15, 2020 terminates, or (ii) December 31, 2020.

The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.8 million, an increase of $1.0 million over the first quarter of 2019 and $1.6 million over the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in provision expense in the first quarter of 2020 over comparable periods reflects the impact of the pandemic as of March 31, 2020, based on known information at that time.

At March 31, 2020, the Company's allowance for loan losses was 0.84% of total loans and 2.6 times non-performing loans.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019)

The Company reported net income of $13.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of $780,000, or 5%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. Diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2020 was $0.89, a decrease of $0.02, or 2%.

Net Interest Income. Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $31.8 million, a decrease of $69,000 compared to the first quarter of 2019 due to the decline in net interest margin of 10 basis points, partially offset by average interest-earning assets growth of 3% between periods.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 3.08%, compared to 3.18% for the first quarter of 2019. The Company's interest-earning asset yield decreased 30 basis points between periods to 3.90% for the first quarter of 2020, while its cost of funds decreased 21 basis points between periods to 0.86% for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in yields and funding costs reflects the change in the interest rate environment over this period. The 10-year U.S. Treasury rate averaged 1.37% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 2.65% for the first quarter of 2019. The Federal Funds rate was cut twice in the first quarter of 2020 dropping the rate to 0.25% at March 31, 2020, compared to 2.50% at March 31, 2019.

Average interest-earning assets for the first quarter of 2020 were $4.1 billion, an increase of $103.4 million, or 3%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. The primary drivers for the net growth between periods included (i) average loan growth of 3%; and (ii) an increase in average cash and due from banks of $36.2 million driven by cash collateral for loan and interest rate swaps; partially offset by a decrease in average investments of $19.6 million, or 2%.

Average funding liabilities for the first quarter of 2020 were $3.9 billion, an increase of $82.2 million, or 2%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. Average deposits grew 9% between periods, led by: (i) average certificates of deposit growth of $109.0 million, or 25%, driven by one large municipal depositor; (ii) average checking account growth of $100.6 million, or 6%; and (iii) average money market growth of $67.7 million, or 12%. Over this same period, average borrowings decreased $185.2 million, or 25%.

Provision for Credit Losses. The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.8 million, an increase of $1.0 million over the first quarter of 2019. The increase in provision expense between periods was primarily the result of an increase in the allowance for credit losses due to the estimated impact of the pandemic as of March 31, 2020, based on known information at that time.

Non-Interest Income. Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $11.4 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 21%, over the first quarter of 2019. The net increase in non-interest income between periods was primarily driven by an increase in mortgage banking income of $2.3 million due to record residential loan production and pipeline activity in the first quarter of 2020, due to the low interest rate environment.

Non-Interest Expense. Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $24.6 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 8%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits costs of $1.3 million, or 10%, between periods, primarily driven by normal annual merit increases, an increase in employees, and higher incentive accruals. The Company's efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2020, calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenues2, was 56.82%, compared to 55.19% for the first quarter of 2019.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q1 2020 vs. Q4 2019)

Reported net income decreased $1.7 million, or 11%, and diluted EPS decreased $0.10, or 10%, between quarters, primarily due to an increase in provision for credit losses of $1.6 million and a 1% decrease in net interest income.

Net Interest Income. Net interest income decreased $413,000, or 1%, between quarters as net interest margin decreased 4 basis points to 3.08% for the first quarter of 2020. The Company's interest-earning asset yield decreased 12 basis points and its cost of funds decreased 8 basis points between quarters. The decrease in yields and funding costs reflects the change in the interest rate environment between quarters. The 10-year U.S. Treasury rate averaged 1.37% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 1.79% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The Federal Funds rate decreased 150 basis points in the first quarter of 2020 reaching 0.25% at March 31, 2020.

Average interest-earning assets increased $18.3 million between quarters, driven by average loan growth of $22.5 million, or 1%. Average funding liabilities increased $8.0 million between quarters, driven by an increase in average borrowings of $24.1 million, or 4%, but was partially offset by a decrease in average deposits of $16.1 million.

Provision for Credit Losses. The provision for credit losses increased $1.6 million between quarters, primarily due to an increase in the allowance for credit losses due to the estimated impact of the pandemic as of March 31, 2020, based on known information at that time.

Non-Interest Income. Non-interest income decreased $545,000, or 5%, between quarters. The net decrease in non-interest income between periods was primarily driven by (i) a decrease in other income of $918,000 as an unrealized gain on equity securities of $866,000 was recognized in the fourth quarter of 2019; (ii) a decrease in debit card income of $837,000, or 28%, due to the recognition of our annual volume incentive bonus of $579,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, and a decrease in card activity due to normal seasonal volumes and the impact of the pandemic; partially offset by an increase in mortgage banking income of $1.4 million driven by record residential loan production and pipeline activity in the first quarter of 2020, due to the low interest rate environment.

Non-Interest Expense. Non-interest expense decreased $253,000, or 1%, between quarters. The Company's efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2020, calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenues2, was 56.82%, compared to 56.16% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

ANNUAL MEETING

Camden National has scheduled its annual meeting of shareholders for Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time. To comply with the Executive Order issued by the Governor of the State of Maine that prohibits gatherings of more than ten people, the Company is requesting that all shareholders attend the meeting virtually by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CAC2020. Camden National is taking these necessary steps due to concerns regarding COVID-19, and to assist in protecting the health and well-being of its shareholders and employees. More information regarding virtual attendance at the Annual Meeting is available in additional proxy materials filed with the SEC, available at www.camdennationalcorporation.com.

CONFERENCE CALL

Camden National will host a conference call and webcast at 1:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 to discuss its first quarter 2020 financial results and outlook. Participants should dial in to the call 10 - 15 minutes before it begins. Information about the conference call is as follows:

Live dial-in (domestic): (888) 349-0139

Live dial-in (international): (412) 542-4154

Live webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cac200428.html

A link to the live webcast will be available on Camden National's website under "Investor Relations" at www.CamdenNational.com prior to the meeting, and a replay of the webcast will be available on Camden National's website following the conference call. The transcript of the conference call will also be available on Camden National's website approximately two days after the conference call.

ABOUT CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England with $4.6 billion in assets and nearly 650 employees. Camden National Bank, its subsidiary, is a full-service community bank founded in 1875 in Camden, Maine. Dedicated to customers at every stage of their financial journey, the bank offers the latest in digital banking, complemented by personalized service with 58 banking centers, 24/7 live phone support, 68 ATMs, and lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Camden National Bank was named one of two "Customer Experience Leaders in U.S. Retail Banking" by Greenwich Associates, and in 2019, it was the only New England based organization included in Sandler O'Neill's "Bank and Thrift Sm-All Star" list of high-performing financial institutions. The Finance Authority of Maine has awarded Camden National Bank as "Lender at Work for Maine" for nine years. Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management. To learn more, visit CamdenNational.com. Member FDIC.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including certain plans, expectations, goals, projections and other statements, which are subject to numerous risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on our business, operations and employees as well as its effect on our customers and service providers and on economies and markets more generally; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business in which Camden National is engaged; changes in the securities markets and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in in Camden National's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as updated by other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Camden National does not have any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as return on average tangible equity; the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios; tangible book value per share; and core deposits. Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of measuring our performance against our peer group and other financial institutions and analyzing our internal performance. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measure help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in this document.

ANNUALIZED DATA

Certain returns, yields and performance ratios are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. Annualized data may not be indicative of any four-quarter period, and are presented for illustrative purposes only.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

1 This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures" for further details. 2 Revenue is the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)



At or For The Three Months Ended (In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

March 31,

2019 Financial Condition Data











Investments

$ 976,487



$ 933,069



$ 936,859

Loans and loans held for sale

3,185,492



3,106,877



3,051,237

Allowance for loan losses

26,521



25,171



25,201

Total assets

4,594,539



4,429,521



4,421,189

Deposits

3,563,705



3,537,743



3,578,197

Borrowings

420,877



337,889



325,159

Shareholders' equity

492,680



473,415



453,718

Operating Data











Net interest income

$ 31,826



$ 32,239



$ 31,895

Provision for credit losses

1,775



214



744

Non-interest income

11,403



11,948



9,389

Non-interest expense

24,561



24,814



22,783

Income before income tax expense

16,893



19,159



17,757

Income tax expense

3,400



3,921



3,484

Net income

$ 13,493



$ 15,238



$ 14,273

Key Ratios











Return on average assets

1.21 %

1.35 %

1.33 % Return on average equity

11.30 %

12.77 %

13.13 % GAAP efficiency ratio

56.82 %

56.16 %

55.19 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.08 %

3.12 %

3.18 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.23 %

0.25 %

0.33 % Common equity ratio

10.72 %

10.69 %

10.26 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

9.53 %

9.55 %

9.47 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.27 %

11.80 %

11.74 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.56 %

13.16 %

13.14 % Total risk-based capital ratio

13.81 %

14.44 %

14.46 % Per Share Data











Basic earnings per share

$ 0.89



$ 1.00



$ 0.91

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.89



$ 0.99



$ 0.91

Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.33



$ 0.33



$ 0.30

Book value per share

$ 32.95



$ 31.26



$ 29.16

Non-GAAP Measures(1)











Return on average tangible equity

14.35 %

16.26 %

17.08 % Efficiency ratio

56.45 %

55.64 %

54.86 % Tangible common equity ratio

8.78 %

8.66 %

8.21 % Tangible book value per share

$ 26.39



$ 24.77



$ 22.81



(1) Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Consolidated Statements of Condition Data (unaudited)





(In thousands)

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

March 31,

2019 ASSETS











Cash and due from banks

$ 32,477



$ 39,586



$ 43,722

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks (including restricted cash)

21,732



36,050



95,846

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

54,209



75,636



139,568

Investments:











Available-for-sale securities, at fair value (book value of $931,876, $913,978 and $933,135, respectively)

960,131



918,118



924,311

Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $1,358, $1,359 and $1,324, respectively)

1,300



1,302



1,306

Other investments

15,056



13,649



11,242

Total investments

976,487



933,069



936,859

Loans held for sale, at fair value (book value of $28,356, $11,915 and $8,711, respectively)

27,730



11,854



8,795

Loans:











Commercial real estate

1,299,860



1,243,397



1,258,474

Residential real estate

1,064,212



1,070,374



1,017,442

Commercial(1)

463,087



442,701



421,824

Consumer and home equity

330,603



338,551



344,702

Total loans

3,157,762



3,095,023



3,042,442

Less: allowance for loan losses

(26,521)



(25,171)



(25,201)

Net loans

3,131,241



3,069,852



3,017,241

Goodwill

94,697



94,697



94,697

Core deposit intangible assets

3,355



3,525



4,054

Bank-owned life insurance

93,033



92,344



90,513

Premises and equipment, net

41,131



41,836



42,033

Deferred tax assets

10,708



16,823



18,854

Other assets

161,948



89,885



68,575

Total assets

$ 4,594,539



$ 4,429,521



$ 4,421,189

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Liabilities











Deposits:











Non-interest checking

$ 536,243



$ 552,590



$ 492,306

Interest checking

1,147,653



1,153,203



1,163,678

Savings and money market

1,146,038



1,119,193



1,059,897

Certificates of deposit

545,013



521,752



428,487

Brokered deposits

188,758



191,005



433,829

Total deposits

3,563,705



3,537,743



3,578,197

Short-term borrowings

326,722



268,809



256,181

Long-term borrowings

35,000



10,000



10,000

Subordinated debentures

59,155



59,080



58,978

Accrued interest and other liabilities

117,277



80,474



64,115

Total liabilities

4,101,859



3,956,106



3,967,471

Shareholders' equity

492,680



473,415



453,718

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,594,539



$ 4,429,521



$ 4,421,189



(1) Includes the HPFC loan portfolio.

Consolidated Statements of Income Data (unaudited)



For The Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

2020

December 31, 2019

March 31,

2019 Interest Income











Interest and fees on loans

$ 34,045



$ 35,379



$ 35,721

Taxable interest on investments

4,878



4,780



4,994

Nontaxable interest on investments

787



758



644

Dividend income

168



160



230

Other interest income

335



475



420

Total interest income

40,213



41,552



42,009

Interest Expense











Interest on deposits

6,662



7,459



8,423

Interest on borrowings

838



961



974

Interest on subordinated debentures

887



893



717

Total interest expense

8,387



9,313



10,114

Net interest income

31,826



32,239



31,895

Provision for credit losses

1,775



214



744

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

30,051



32,025



31,151

Non-Interest Income











Mortgage banking income, net

3,534



2,175



1,252

Debit card income

2,141



2,978



2,010

Service charges on deposit accounts

2,012



2,191



2,023

Income from fiduciary services

1,502



1,520



1,392

Bank-owned life insurance

689



615



594

Brokerage and insurance commissions

657



683



585

Customer loan swap fees

114



247



525

Net loss on sale of securities

—



(133)



—

Other income

754



1,672



1,008

Total non-interest income

11,403



11,948



9,389

Non-Interest Expense











Salaries and employee benefits

14,327



14,446



12,978

Furniture, equipment and data processing

2,790



2,770



2,680

Net occupancy costs

2,003



1,784



1,914

Debit card expense

934



947



823

Consulting and professional fees

783



1,027



813

Amortization of intangible assets

170



176



176

Regulatory assessments

162



170



472

Other real estate owned and collection costs (recoveries), net

101



127



(307)

Other expenses

3,291



3,367



3,234

Total non-interest expense

24,561



24,814



22,783

Income before income tax expense

16,893



19,159



17,757

Income Tax Expense

3,400



3,921



3,484

Net Income

$ 13,493



$ 15,238



$ 14,273

Per Share Data











Basic earnings per share

$ 0.89



$ 1.00



$ 0.91

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.89



$ 0.99



$ 0.91



Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis (unaudited)





Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For The Three Months Ended

For The Three Months Ended (In thousands)

March 31,

2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

March 31,

2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019 Assets























Interest-earning assets:























Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

and other interest-earning assets

$ 66,180



$ 79,578



$ 29,985



1.24 %

1.74 %

2.63 % Investments - taxable

809,041



804,587



851,516



2.56 %

2.52 %

2.56 % Investments - nontaxable(1)

117,537



112,730



94,710



3.39 %

3.40 %

3.44 % Loans(2):























Commercial real estate

1,273,538



1,249,961



1,281,501



4.24 %

4.40 %

4.73 % Residential real estate

1,078,836



1,078,485



1,008,285



4.19 %

4.38 %

4.30 % Commercial(1)

416,527



403,601



369,832



4.21 %

4.41 %

4.70 % Consumer and home equity

334,771



345,487



347,052



5.03 %

5.11 %

5.46 % HPFC

20,336



22,516



32,171



7.83 %

7.56 %

7.91 % Municipal(1)

16,990



18,469



15,333



3.67 %

3.66 %

3.60 % Total loans

3,140,998



3,118,519



3,054,174



4.32 %

4.49 %

4.70 % Total interest-earning assets

4,133,756



4,115,414



4,030,385



3.90 %

4.02 %

4.20 % Other assets

354,436



349,786



308,064













Total assets

$ 4,488,192



$ 4,465,200



$ 4,338,449







































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity























Deposits:























Non-interest checking

$ 529,501



$ 558,677



$ 490,382



— %

— %

— % Interest checking

1,146,783



1,165,610



1,085,301



0.70 %

0.79 %

0.98 % Savings

476,849



471,777



485,646



0.07 %

0.08 %

0.08 % Money market

650,383



642,174



582,685



0.98 %

1.16 %

1.21 % Certificates of deposit

552,079



533,416



443,107



1.61 %

1.66 %

1.34 % Total deposits

3,355,595



3,371,654



3,087,121



0.70 %

0.77 %

0.78 % Borrowings:























Brokered deposits

208,084



187,125



405,837



1.54 %

2.02 %

2.50 % Customer repurchase agreements

236,351



247,780



238,499



1.08 %

1.20 %

1.24 % Subordinated debentures

59,119



59,037



59,007



6.04 %

6.01 %

4.93 % Other borrowings

59,257



44,816



44,711



1.39 %

1.88 %

2.22 % Total borrowings

562,811



538,758



748,054



1.80 %

2.07 %

2.27 % Total funding liabilities

3,918,406



3,910,412



3,835,175



0.86 %

0.94 %

1.07 % Other liabilities

89,612



81,261



62,247













Shareholders' equity

480,174



473,527



441,027













Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 4,488,192



$ 4,465,200



$ 4,338,449













Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.04 %

3.08 %

3.13 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.08 %

3.12 %

3.18 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent), excluding fair value mark accretion and collection of previously charged-off acquired loans(3)

3.06 %

3.09 %

3.14 %





(1) Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans. (2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans. (3) Excludes the impact of the fair value mark accretion on loans and certificates of deposit generated in purchase accounting and collection of previously charged-off acquired loans for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019 totaling $283,000, $326,000 and $390,000, respectively.

Asset Quality Data (unaudited) (In thousands)

At or For The

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

At or For The

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

At or For The

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019

At or For The

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

At or For The

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019 Non-accrual loans:



















Residential real estate

$ 3,499



$ 4,096



$ 5,152



$ 5,566



$ 5,415

Commercial real estate

646



1,122



1,156



1,590



975

Commercial

748



420



751



785



802

Consumer and home equity

2,102



2,154



2,616



3,039



2,476

HPFC

322



364



450



465



485

Total non-accrual loans

7,317



8,156



10,125



11,445



10,153

Loans 90 days past due and accruing

—



—



—



14



14

Accruing troubled-debt restructured loans not included above

3,008



2,993



3,259



3,511



3,771

Total non-performing loans

10,325



11,149



13,384



14,970



13,938

Other real estate owned

94



94



94



130



673

Total non-performing assets

$ 10,419



$ 11,243



$ 13,478



$ 15,100



$ 14,611

Loans 30-89 days past due:



















Residential real estate

$ 1,781



$ 2,227



$ 1,447



$ 2,536



$ 2,265

Commercial real estate

2,641



1,582



2,242



3,378



2,947

Commercial

1,560



548



1,135



1,400



1,205

Consumer and home equity

1,379



750



822



907



1,430

HPFC

165



243



193



171



187

Total loans 30-89 days past due

$ 7,526



$ 5,350



$ 5,839



$ 8,392



$ 8,034

Allowance for loan losses at the beginning of the

period

$ 25,171



$ 24,712



$ 24,712



$ 24,712



$ 24,712

Provision for loan losses

1,772



2,862



2,658



1,925



750

Charge-offs:



















Residential real estate

96



462



436



25



11

Commercial real estate

50



300



157



65



65

Commercial

253



1,167



636



453



236

Consumer and home equity

91



713



670



64



24

HPFC

—



71



11



—



—

Total charge-offs

490



2,713



1,910



607



336

Total recoveries

(68)



(310)



(228)



(133)



(75)

Net charge-offs

422



2,403



1,682



474



261

Allowance for loan losses at the end of the period

$ 26,521



$ 25,171



$ 25,688



$ 26,163



$ 25,201

Components of allowance for credit losses:



















Allowance for loan losses

$ 26,521



$ 25,171



$ 25,688



$ 26,163



$ 25,201

Liability for unfunded credit commitments

24



21



11



14



16

Allowance for credit losses

$ 26,545



$ 25,192



$ 25,699



$ 26,177



$ 25,217

Ratios:



















Non-performing loans to total loans

0.33 %

0.36 %

0.43 %

0.48 %

0.46 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.23 %

0.25 %

0.30 %

0.34 %

0.33 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.84 %

0.81 %

0.83 %

0.84 %

0.83 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized):



















Quarter-to-date

0.05 %

0.09 %

0.16 %

0.03 %

0.03 % Year-to-date

0.05 %

0.08 %

0.07 %

0.03 %

0.03 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

256.86 %

225.77 %

191.93 %

174.77 %

180.81 % Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans

0.24 %

0.17 %

0.19 %

0.27 %

0.26 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Return on Average Tangible Equity:



For the

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019 Net income, as presented

$ 13,493



$ 15,238



$ 14,273

Add: amortization of intangible assets, net of tax(1)

134



139



139

Net income, adjusted for amortization of intangible assets

$ 13,627



$ 15,377



$ 14,412

Average equity, as presented

$ 480,174



$ 473,527



$ 441,027

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets

(98,143)



(98,307)



(98,838)

Average tangible equity

$ 382,031



$ 375,220



$ 342,189

Return on average equity

11.30 %

12.77 %

13.13 % Return on average tangible equity

14.35 %

16.26 %

17.08 %

(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.

Efficiency Ratio:















For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

March 31,

2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019 Non-interest expense, as presented

$ 24,561



$ 24,814



$ 22,783

Net interest income, as presented

$ 31,826



$ 32,239



$ 31,895

Add: effect of tax-exempt income(1)

280



277



244

Non-interest income, as presented

11,403



11,948



9,389

Add: net loss on sale of securities

—



133



—

Adjusted net interest income plus non-interest income

$ 43,509



$ 44,597



$ 41,528

GAAP efficiency ratio

56.82 %

56.16 %

55.19 % Non-GAAP efficiency ratio

56.45 %

55.64 %

54.86 %

(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.

Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:



March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019 (In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)

Tangible Book Value Per Share:











Shareholders' equity, as presented

$ 492,680



$ 473,415



$ 453,718

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

(98,052)



(98,222)



(98,751)

Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 394,628



$ 375,193



$ 354,967

Shares outstanding at period end

14,951,597



15,144,719



15,560,565

Book value per share

$ 32.95



$ 31.26



$ 29.16

Tangible book value per share

$ 26.39



$ 24.77



$ 22.81

Tangible Common Equity Ratio: Total assets

$ 4,594,539



$ 4,429,521



$ 4,421,189

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

(98,052)



(98,222)



(98,751)

Tangible assets

$ 4,496,487



$ 4,331,299



$ 4,322,438

Common equity ratio

10.72 %

10.69 %

10.26 % Tangible common equity ratio

8.78 %

8.66 %

8.21 %

Core Deposits: (In thousands)

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019 Total deposits

$ 3,563,705



$ 3,537,743



$ 3,578,197

Less: certificates of deposit

(545,013)



(521,752)



(428,487)

Less: brokered deposits

(188,758)



(191,005)



(433,829)

Core deposits

$ 2,829,934



$ 2,824,986



$ 2,715,881



Average Core Deposits: (In thousands)

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019 Total average deposits

$ 3,355,595



$ 3,371,654



$ 3,087,121

Less: average certificates of deposit

(552,079)



(533,416)



(443,107)

Average core deposits

$ 2,803,516



$ 2,838,238



$ 2,644,014



