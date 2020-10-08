Camden National Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 27, 2020

CAMDEN, Maine, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) will report financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. A conference call and webcast will be held at 3:00 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 hosted by Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer and Gregory A. White, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.

Parties interested in listening to the teleconference should dial into the call or connect to the webcast link 10 – 15 minutes before it begins. Dial-in and webcast information to participate is as follows:

Live Dial-In (Domestic): (888) 349-0139

Live Dial-In (International): (412) 542-4154

Live Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cac201027.html

A link to the live webcast will be available on Camden National Corporation's website under "Investor Relations" at CamdenNational.com prior to the meeting. The transcript and replay of the conference call will also be made available on Camden National's website following the conference call.

About Camden National Corporation

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England with $5.0 billion in assets and 650 employees. Camden National Bank, its subsidiary, is a full-service community bank founded in 1875 in Camden, Maine. Dedicated to customers at every stage of their financial journey, the bank offers the latest in digital banking, complemented by personalized service with 58 banking centers, 24/7 live phone support, 68 ATMs, and additional lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. For the past two years, Camden National Bank was named "Customer Experience Leader in U.S. Retail Banking" by Greenwich Associates, and in 2019, it was the only New England based organization included in Sandler O'Neill's "Bank and Thrift Sm-All Star" list of high-performing financial institutions. The Finance Authority of Maine has awarded Camden National Bank as "Lender at Work for Maine" for ten years. Comprehensive wealth management, investment and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management. To learn more, visit CamdenNational.com. Member FDIC.

