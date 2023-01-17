Camelina oil market: North America is estimated to account for 40% of the market's growth from 2022 to 2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The camelina oil market is segmented by application (biofuels, cosmetics, and food), distribution channel (GCS and H, NC/IP and D, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The biofuels segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. The segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Camelina oil is an environmentally friendly and safe alternative to fossil fuels. Biofuels made from camelina oil do not emit greenhouse gases and do not face huge price fluctuations like gasoline and diesel fuels. With the increasing adoption of sustainable policies across the world, the demand for camelina oil for biofuel production will increase during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Camelina Oil Market 2023-2027

Camelina oil Market 2023-2027: Scope

The camelina oil market report also covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Increasing demand for biofuels is the primary trend in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The camelina oil market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% between 2022 and 2027.

Who are the top players in the market?

The camelina oil market comprises of several market vendors, including Australian Wholesale Oils, BIO PLANETE - Huilerie Moog GmbH, Fitoben Srl, Global Clean Energy Holdings Inc., H and B Oils Center Co., Henry Lamotte Services GmbH, Jedwards International Inc., Lifestream Group Pte Ltd., Making Cosmetics Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs, Newgrange Gold Ltd., NHR Organic Oils, O and 3 Ltd., Ole World Oils, Perse Beauty Inc. among others.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The health benefits of camelina oil are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the presence of popular alternate products may impede the market growth.

What is the largest region in the market?

North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Camelina Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 155 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 228.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Australian Wholesale Oils, BIO PLANETE - Huilerie Moog GmbH, Fitoben Srl, Global Clean Energy Holdings Inc., H and B Oils Center Co., Henry Lamotte Services GmbH, Jedwards International Inc., Lifestream Group Pte Ltd., Making Cosmetics Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs, Newgrange Gold Ltd., NHR Organic Oils, O and 3 Ltd., Ole World Oils, Perse Beauty Inc., Skin Dewi, Smart Earth Camelina Corp., Three Farmers Foods Inc., Wild Gold LLC, and Olimega Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global camelina oil market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global camelina oil market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Biofuels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Biofuels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Biofuels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Biofuels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Biofuels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 GCS and H - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on GCS and H - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on GCS and H - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on GCS and H - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on GCS and H - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 NC/IP and D - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on NC/IP and D - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on NC/IP and D - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on NC/IP and D - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on NC/IP and D - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 BIO PLANETE - Huilerie Moog GmbH

Exhibit 116: BIO PLANETE - Huilerie Moog GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 117: BIO PLANETE - Huilerie Moog GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: BIO PLANETE - Huilerie Moog GmbH - Key offerings

12.4 Fitoben Srl

Exhibit 119: Fitoben Srl - Overview



Exhibit 120: Fitoben Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Fitoben Srl - Key offerings

12.5 Global Clean Energy Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 122: Global Clean Energy Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Global Clean Energy Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Global Clean Energy Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 H and B Oils Center Co.

Exhibit 125: H and B Oils Center Co. - Overview



Exhibit 126: H and B Oils Center Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: H and B Oils Center Co. - Key offerings

12.7 Henry Lamotte Services GmbH

Exhibit 128: Henry Lamotte Services GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 129: Henry Lamotte Services GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Henry Lamotte Services GmbH - Key offerings

12.8 Jedwards International Inc.

Exhibit 131: Jedwards International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Jedwards International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Jedwards International Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Lifestream Group Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Lifestream Group Pte Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Lifestream Group Pte Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Lifestream Group Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Making Cosmetics Inc.

Exhibit 137: Making Cosmetics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Making Cosmetics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Making Cosmetics Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Mountain Rose Herbs

Exhibit 140: Mountain Rose Herbs - Overview



Exhibit 141: Mountain Rose Herbs - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Mountain Rose Herbs - Key offerings

12.12 Newgrange Gold Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Newgrange Gold Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Newgrange Gold Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Newgrange Gold Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 NHR Organic Oils

Exhibit 146: NHR Organic Oils - Overview



Exhibit 147: NHR Organic Oils - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: NHR Organic Oils - Key offerings

12.14 O and 3 Ltd.

Exhibit 149: O and 3 Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: O and 3 Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: O and 3 Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Smart Earth Camelina Corp.

Exhibit 152: Smart Earth Camelina Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Smart Earth Camelina Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Smart Earth Camelina Corp. - Key offerings

12.16 Three Farmers Foods Inc.

Exhibit 155: Three Farmers Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Three Farmers Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Three Farmers Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Wild Gold LLC

Exhibit 158: Wild Gold LLC - Overview



Exhibit 159: Wild Gold LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Wild Gold LLC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 161: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 162: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 163: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 164: Research methodology



Exhibit 165: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 166: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 167: List of abbreviations

