Camelot at Edison is now leasing!

"This highly anticipated rental community will feature the quality craftsmanship and attention to detail that Kaplan Companies is known for," said Jason Kaplan, President of Kaplan Companies. "Those interested should contact our leasing professionals today to be the first to know about our current and upcoming leasing opportunities."

Camelot at Edison will feature low-maintenance living with 220-luxury residences, one- and two-bedroom floorplans and up to 1,540 sq. ft. of living space. Residents will have access to onsite amenities such as a 4,556 sq. ft. clubhouse with a fitness center, lounge, pub area and game room, which will be opening later this year. There will also be an outdoor swimming pool with barbecue area and fire pits, as well as a tot lot, bike storage and dog run with dog wash station.

Nestled in Middlesex County, residents will have easy access to Route 1, I-287 and I-95. The NJ Turnpike, Route 9 and the Garden State Parkway are also in close proximity. For added convenience, the NJ Transit® Metuchen, Edison and Metropark train stations are all located nearby and gives commuters easy access to New York City.

Camelot at Edison will be located at 88 Jackson Avenue in Edison, NJ 08837. To learn more, visit CamelotAtEdison.com or call 732-253-8540 for more details.

About Kaplan Companies

Kaplan Companies began in 1952 with a dream to create beautiful neighborhoods built for lasting value. Now, more than four decades and 25,000 homes later, the Kaplan name has become synonymous with top-quality homes and long-term value in today's residential market. Few companies in the industry can match the level of service, integrity and professionalism that Kaplan Companies provides. Today, Kaplan Companies is dedicated to making the dream of home ownership a reality for you and your family. To learn more, visit ThinkKaplan.com.

