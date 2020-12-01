Cameo Expands Partnership with (RED) to Fight AIDS and COVID-19 on World AIDS Day & #GivingTuesday

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This World AIDS Day, Cameo , the platform enabling fans to connect with their favorite talent worldwide, will launch its second year of partnership with (RED) to fight AIDS, and this year also COVID-19, as part of (RED)'s Shopathon campaign. On December 1st, which is both World AIDS Day and #GivingTuesday, 100% of Cameo's net proceeds from Cameos booked on the day will be donated to (RED).

A stellar group of celebrities including Madelyn Cline, Selenis Leyva, Javier Muñoz, Lecrae, Phoebe Robinson, Jason Genoa, Leona Lewis, Alysia Reiner, Anthony Rapp, Jack Falahee and Chefs Lamar Moore, Dominique Ansel and Andrew Zimmern, among others, will generously donate 100% from every shout-out purchased during the campaign. Cameo will make an additional donation for every (RED) Cameo booking between December 2-6th.

All money raised will go to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, and also COVID-19, which threatens to undo the hard-won progress of the AIDS fight as it continues around the world. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will also generously match all money donated by Cameo, up to $100,000.

Cameo will be turning its site (RED) on World AIDS Day, with special categories for participating celebrities through the life of the campaign. A (RED) icon will direct fans to a list of participating talent in the (RED) activation through the life of the campaign.

Users wishing to purchase a Cameo simply select their preferred talent and fill out a request form with general instructions (ex. "Please wish my friend Kris a Merry Christmas!"). The completed video arrives in the purchaser's inbox a few days later, with a personalized message addressing the recipient by name in the talent's own words and personality. The sender can share the video with the recipient immediately to coincide with birthdays, holidays or other events associated with the message.

"Our partnership with (RED) offers a great opportunity for our community of stars to use the Cameo platform to help save lives in the global fight against AIDS," said Cameo CEO Steven Galanis. "Cameo videos bought on World AIDS day will be doubly impactful: they'll delight the recipient while raising money for a most worthy cause."

Fans can book their own (RED) Cameos through the Cameo app or www.cameo.com .

About (RED)®

(RED) got its name because it is the color of emergency. In 2006, (RED) was founded to engage businesses and people in one of the greatest health emergencies, the AIDS pandemic. Today, as COVID-19 threatens to undo the progress of the AIDS fight, (RED) is supporting the fight against two deadly pandemics, AIDS and COVID-19, by partnering with the world's most iconic brands to generate money for the Global Fund through (RED)-branded goods and experiences. (RED) Partners include: Alessi, Amazon, Apple, Balmain, Bank of America, Beats by Dr. Dre, Calm, Claro, Durex, eos, Girl Skateboards, Louis Vuitton, Montblanc, Mophie, NetJets, NTWRK, Primark, Salesforce, Starbucks, Telcel, Therabody, U-Mask and Vespa. (RED) Supporters include: Merck and Roche.

To date, (RED) has generated $650 million for the Global Fund to support HIV/AIDS grants primarily in eSwatini, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia. 100 percent of that money goes to work on the ground – no overhead is taken. Global Fund grants that (RED) supports have impacted 180 million people with prevention, treatment, counseling, HIV testing and care services. Today, (RED) money continues to support these programs as well as efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on critical health services for the world's most vulnerable.

About Cameo

Cameo is the original service enabling consumers to interact with tens of thousands of talent in the form of personalized video messages, live zoom calls and direct messages. In just over three years, the company has fulfilled over 1 million requests ranging from birthday and good luck messages to prom invitations, marriage proposals, baby gender reveals and more for fans around the world. For more information, visit www.cameo.com.

SOURCE Cameo

Related Links

https://www.cameo.com

